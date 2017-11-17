The next visit: of the mobile library will be on Thursday 30th November. East Sussex County Council will be carrying out a consultation between 21st September and 14th December on the future of the library service. They are considering the closure of a number of libraries and doing away with the mobile library service altogether. If you wish to know more about their draft strategy then visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/haveyoursay. This is our opportunity to have a say on the future of the library service in East Sussex. Questionnaires are available from Rye or any County Library or online.

DO NOT FORGET: Flu vaccinations 2017 – recommended for everyone over sixty-five and any adults under sixty-five with the following conditions: chronic heart, lung or kidney disorders, diabetes: carers and pregnant women. In addition to this the programme has been extended to include all two, three and four year old children. NORTHIAM SURGERY; Friday 24th November. No appointment is necessary and the clinics run from 2-3.30 pm.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.00 pm (Term time only). Another Owl is urgently needed to help on Monday evenings. Our thriving Brownie Pack meets at the Memorial Hall from 6.00 pm. Call Pam Hanwell on 224739 or email derekhanwell@btinternet.com. Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am (Term time only). Sing for Fun Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Please note that these sessions are now being organised and run by The Peasmarsh Flying Start Pre-School. For more details contact them on 01797 230325 (option 3) or e-mail Flying_Start@Peasmarsh.esussex.sch.uk. Rye Area Children’s Community Choir - Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only) The Choir is always happy to welcome new members and is open to all children between 7 and 11 years old irrespective of ability or where they live who want to come along and sing, and just have fun singing. For more information 07947806712 or email Marian Ham at dmham128@btinternet.com. Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 pm.

Hall of Crafts: Sunday 19th from 11 am to 5 pm – Snack bar serving a range of sandwiches, burgers and cakes.

Attic and Collectors’ Fair: Sunday 26th from 10 am to 2 pm – Snack bar serving a range of sandwiches, burgers and cakes.

Pottery Classes: Monday 20th and 27th at 3.00 pm – details from Mike on 07484277589

St. Michael’s Hospice Tea Dances: As most people are aware the Hospice is now celebrating 30 years since it was first opened. During that time for 24/25 years there has been a fortnightly Thursday afternoon Tea Dance which over the years has raised thousands of pounds for the Hospice. In the last two and a half years alone, it has raised £5,000 and this during the period of the fire.

Unfortunately, due to health problems, the present DJ/MC is unable to continue to provide the music after this year. We are therefore looking for somebody who can take over. (One or two people taking it in turns would be very nice). It is a job of love, i.e. no payment.

It is not a difficult job and either a man or woman can do it and it does not have to be a dancer, just someone who has the ability to follow a programme and press the right button. All the equipment is there, we just need somebody to operate it. If you know of somebody who would be interested in doing this worthwhile job please contact Paul Capps on 01424 812107 or paulcapps@btinternet.com.

New dancers are also welcome on the 1st and 3rd Thursday afternoons from 2.00 pm till 4.30 pm – a mixture of ballroom, sequence and line dances in a friendly and warm environment in the Arthur Easton Centre (adjacent to the Hospice) admission £3 and all proceeds go directly to the Hospice. Or if you just want to come along and listen to the music you will be very welcome.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 19th November 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh. Families with children will always receive a friendly welcome at our 10 am services where there are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied.