Christmas: has now arrived and there are a few things happening between now and the New Year.

Christmas Eve: (tomorrow) there is a Christmas Fundraising Disco at Robertsbridge Club. This is being organised by Maggie Hodges and her family and will be raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Entrance is £5 per person and there will be a huge raffle taking place during the evening. The tickets are also available from the Florists in the village. There is also a chance of winning £200.00 on your entry ticket but you must be in the club at the time of the draw to claim it. Well done to Maggie for running this as many of you know Maggie has been fighting her own battle in the last couple of years and is staying positive and now raising money to help others in her situation.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding Midnight Communion on Saturday 24th starting at 11.30pm.

On Christmas Day there will be Family Communion at 11am.

St Mary’s would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas.

“6 Impossible Things”: is being presented at Robertsbridge Hall on Wednesday 28th December at 5pm. This is suitable for children 8+. The theatre companies putting on this performance is Avanti and Artizani. Please contact 880359 for ticket availability.

Going into the New Year: on Thursday 12th January the Jazz Club will be holding its monthly evening of Jazz. Andy Panayi / Mark Nightingale Quartet will be performing. Andy Panayi on saxophone and flute, Mark Nightingale on trombone, with John Donaldson on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass and Pete Beament on drums. The evening is from 8pm until 10.30pm with tickets available from Judges Bakery or on the door. Information can be obtained from www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com or by ringing 880274.

Condolences: go out to the family and friends of Alf Tart who sadly passed away last week.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 2nd team travelled to third placed Cranbrook Town in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 match. The hosts took an early lead but Thomas Charter leveled for the Bridge on 20 minutes but the hosts again scored to lead but once again the Bridge equalized through Adam Neill just before the break with the fog rolling in and at the break the referee decide that because he could not see either goal he had no option but to abandon the game. We now have a break until the New Year so everybody at The Bridge would like to wish our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Many thanks: to you all for reading this column throughout the year. Sandie and myself would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.

