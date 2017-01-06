We would like to wish: all our readers a very Happy New Year. If you are organising an event this year there is a diary at the Floral Boutique to put your dates in or check and make sure there is not a double up of events on the same day. This runs along side the Face book page The Robertsbridge Diary and we use it for this column if you would like your event run in the paper. So please feel free to take advantage of this system and we hope it helps as it has done in recent years.

Robertsbridge Saturday Market: is taking place tomorrow 7th January at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12 noon. There will be lots of local produce available, vegetables, home baking, fresh meat, a pet food stall, craft stalls and a wonderful button and bead stall. Pop along and catch up with friends over a coffee whilst buying some lovely items.

St Mary’s Salehurst: is starting off this week Sunday 8th January, Epiphany with breakfast Church at 9am in Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. At 11am there will be Holy Communion at Salehurst. The children’s club will take place during the 11am service and will be held in the vestry, take your children along just before the service starts.

If you haven’t already planned your piece for the joint churches Christmas Creative Exhibition you have one more week to get it ready. The exhibits, on the theme `The True Meaning of Christmas` are to be displayed at the Primary School on Saturday morning 14th January between 9.30am and 12.30. If you are wondering what to take along look around the village and in the Villager and you can take it to the school in time for the 9.30am start. There will be cakes and refreshments so please go along to not only enjoy the exhibition but to support this new venture between both churches and the primary school.

Robertsbridge Community Choir: also known as RoCoCo will be resuming its weekly evening on Wednesday 11th January. The choir meet every Wednesday evening at Robertsbridge Club starting at 7.30pm. There are no auditions and new comers are made most welcome. If you fancy something different for 2017 why not go along and find your voice.

Robertsbridge Club: are now taking members annual subscriptions. If you are a member and would like to pay the cost ids £12.00 if you pay before 31st January. If you don’t pay until February it will cost you £15.00. If you have not paid by the end of February your membership will cease and you will have to re-apply for membership.

Maggie Hodges: and her family would like to thank everyone that supported her Christmas Eve Disco in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care. The event raised over £1000.00 for the cause. A fantastic amount and a big well done to Maggie, who tells me there will be another event some time nearer the summer. I will let you know where, when and what nearer the time.

We would like to send speedy recovery wishes and get well soon to Jill Woodgate after her nasty mis-hap before Christmas.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge kick off the new year in the Macron East Sussex League Premier Division with the 1st team away to Old Hastonians at Bexhill Road while the 2nd team host Sedlescombe Rangers III at The Clappers in Division 5 with both matches K.O. 2p.m. The first fund-raiser of the year is on Saturday 28th January with a Disco at Robertsbridge Club. Details to follow next week.

STOOLBALL: We are holding a Quiz Night at Robertsbridge Club on Saturday 18th March 2017. Details to follow.

