Local PM`s Surgery: is today Friday 13th January at Robertsbridge Hall between 2pm – 3.30pm. Member of Parliament Huw Merriman and East Sussex County Councillor Angharad Davies will be there to talk to you about any local problems, issues or areas of concern you may have. There will be tea and biscuits on offer.

Robertsbridge & District Archaeological Society: will be holding it’s meeting this evening Friday 13th January at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. The topic for the talk today is `Mountfield a Typical Tudor Furnace, Forge and Ponds` and will be given by Peter Miles. Everyone is welcome to go along and learn about the local history.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will start this week Sunday 15th January, Epiphany 2, with Holy Communion at 9am at the Mission Room in Fair Lane. At 11am at Salehurst will be Matins.

In the afternoon there will be All Age Worship at the Holy Trinity in Hurst Green starting at 4pm. As there are a good choice of services i9n different times and venues why not go along to which ever one may suit you. A reminder that tomorrow Saturday 14th January is the day of the joint Creative Exhibition being held at Salehurst Primary School between 9.30am – 12.30. This is to link the Primary School, St. Mary’s and the Community Church. If you have something to exhibit please make sure you have it there before opening tomorrow morning, or if you haven’t got anything why not just go along to see what has been made over the Christmas period.

Age Concern Robertsbridge: meets up on a Monday between 10.30am – 2.15pm. If you are one of the senior members of the community and fancy going along just either pop in to Robertsbridge Hall at the above times or call 880511 or 880254 for further details. The group would like to thank the Year 5 students and staff from Salehurst Primary School for the lovely Carol Concert that was performed at the last meeting of 2016. This is now a long established tradition between the school and Age Concern and is looked forward to greatly by all its members. After the concert there are light refreshments and time for the children to mingle with the members and chat about Christmas plans and gift lists and share good tidings.

DARTS: We played at The Millers Arms last week with a weekend side due to holidays and work commitments. We lost the singles darts 5-2 with victories for Dave Goodsell and Guy Ballard and we lost all the pairs matches. There were 100+ scores for Dave[140, 100], Kevin Dixon[2 x 125] and Guy[100]. We lost pushpenny 4-1 with Dave Fortsch our only winner but there were ‘goldwatches’ for Michael Stone and Dave. Tonight we are playing Mountfield Club ‘A’ at The Old King John in the knockout cup 8p.m.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 2nd team returned to league action after the break with a Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 home match against the improving Sedlescombe Rangers III. Back in October we lost 2-1 away and we lost again in what can only be described as our worst performance yet. The first half saw both sides miss chances to open up the scoring but it was Rangers who scored first 5 minutes before the break. The second period got worse on 52 minutes when a cross was thumped into his own net by skipper Matt Hardy and with The Bridge failing to put two passes together the visitors took advantage scoring in the 70th and 75th minutes to complete an easy 4-0 victory. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Hawkhurst United while the 2nd team travel to lowly Icklesham Casuals II with both matches K.O. 2p.m. Our next fund-raiser is on Saturday 28th January 2017 when we are holding a Disco at Robertsbridge Club from 8p.m. Entrance is just £2.

STOOLBALL: Dates for your diary:- Annual General Meeting is on Monday 13th Ferbuary 2017 @ 7.30p.m. at Robertsbridge Club and then we are holding a Quiz Night on Saturday 18th March 2017 details to follow.

