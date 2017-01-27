Robertsbridge United F.C.: is holding a Disco at Robertsbridge Club tomorrow evening Saturday 28th January at 7.30pm.

Next week on Saturday 4th February the club is host to Beve Finch and The Detroits starting at 8pm.

Annual membership is due at the club now.

St Mary’s Salehurst: this Sunday January 29th, Epiphany 4, will be holding Morning Prayer at 9am at the Holy Trinity in Hurst Green, with Matins at 11am at Salehurst. The next breakfast meeting for St Mary’s at the Salehurst Halt will be on February 11th. The speaker this month will be Rev. Annette Hawkins who will be talking about her work before she came to Robertsbridge. The breakfast starts at 8.30am and the aim is to be away by 10am to get on with your day.

On February 7th there will be an Alpha Course starting at 7.30pm at the Vicarage. This aims to explore the basics of the Christian faith with videos and lots of discussion. There will be a meal every week and if you would like to take part or need more details please contact 01580 880282.

Live Music Sunday: is back at The George this Sunday 29th January. Starting off this month with Jez and Clea between 4pm – 6pm. This will be a monthly slot in the Village Calendar on the last Sunday of every month.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: will be meeting on Thursday 9th February at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm. This month presents the return of the fabulous saxophonist Simon Spillett. He will be accompanied by Ted Beament on piano, Paul Morgan on bass and Pete Beament on the drums. The Simon Spillett Quartet. Tickets cost £10.00 on the door or £8.00 in advance and are available from Judges Bakery. Please contact 880274 or go to www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com for further information.

For 2 weeks now: in the Mill Rise Area there has been door knocking and then running away, this used to be called knock down ginger. It seems to be happening on a Tuesday but may be other days as well. The resident that brought it to our attention is concerned for the elderly that have difficulty getting to the door and also that if may frighten them. So please if you are one of the people that may be doing this think about who is the other side of the door.

Valentines Day: is fast approaching and if you like to celebrate with meals, flowers, gifts or sweets please remember to shop local. Now is the time to start booking tables or ordering flowers its just over 2 weeks away.

Jill Woodgate would like to thank every one that sent her good wishes, cards and friendship over the last few weeks after she had her fall and spent a few weeks in hospital. We wish you well Jill and hope that recovery is speedy.

Sadly: news has been sent to me that Ivy Cooper died last Saturday. Condolences to Mary and friends. Ivy was always a big part of Robertsbridge when she was still here. I remember her being a dinner lady at the old Salehurst Primary School when I was there. She gave a lot of her time to the United Reformed Church and was always willing to help if she could. Sadly her last few years were not good to her, she is now at rest.

FRIDAY DARTS: We played at The Old King John last week and lost the singles darts 5-2 with victories for Pete Giles and Kevin Dixon while we lost the Mens Pairs and Ladies Pairs but we won the Mixed Pairs 2-1 with Coral Giles/Guy Ballard. There were 100+ scores for Dave Goodsell[140], Gary Honeysett[2 x 100], Guy[100], Kevin[100], Michael Stone[100] and Pete[100]. We won pushpenny 4-1 with wins for Dave Goodsell, Michael Stone, Dave Fortsch and Alan Apps with Dave Fortsch scoring a ‘goldwatch’. Tonight we are at home to Mountfield Club ‘A’ at 8p.m.

FOOTBALL: Both The Bridge’ matches were called off last week due to frozen pitches. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Eastbourne Rangers at Eastbourne Sports Park in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division while the 2nd team host Hampden Park in Division 6 with both matches K.O. 2p.m. Tomorrow we are holding a fund-raising Disco at Robertrsbridge Club. Entry is just £2 and the evening kicks off at 7.30p.m. with a ‘Roll Up’ which is a competition where you roll a coin upto a bottle of spirits and whoever is the closest when time is called wins the bottle. This is great fun and very exciting for all to watch and then we continue the evening with ‘Chris Hodges’ Disco so that you can dance the night away to a mixture of new and old music so come and enjoy yourself and help raise money for your local football club.

STOOLBALL; The A.G.M. is on Monday 13th February 2017 at Robertsbridge Club @ 7.30p.m. This is open to anybody who is interested in playing or just helping your local team. Training will start on Thursday 6th April at the Cricket Ground from 6.30p.m. We have arranged a fund-raising Quiz Night on Saturday 18th March 2017 at Robertsbridge Club @ 7.30p.m. Details to follow in February.

