Robertsbridge Saturday Market: is on tomorrow Saturday 4th February at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12 noon. Meet your friends for a coffee and buy all local produce, cakes, pies, veg, crafts and even pet foods. All without leaving the village.

Robertsbridge Club: are holding a music night tomorrow Saturday 4th February with Beve Finch and the Detroits. This starts at around 8.30pm. You can get in earlier to have a drink and get in the mood for a night of dancing and good music.

If you have not paid your annual subs yet there is still time. If you pay in February it will cost you £15.00, if you haven’t paid by the end of the month you will have to re apply for membership, as your membership will no longer be valid.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding services this Sunday 5th February, 4th Sunday before Lent, starting at 9am with Holy Communion at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. At 11am Family Communion will take place at Salehurst.

Next week will be breakfast at The Salehurst Halt, to book a place please ring Angela on 880307.

On Tuesday 7th February the Alpha Course will be starting at the vicarage. Please ring Annette on 880282 for details.

RoCoCo: or otherwise known as Robertsbridge Community Choir is holding an Open Evening on Wednesday 8th February. This is being held at Robertsbridge Club and starts at 7.30pm. The aim is to let anyone thinking of joining the choir to see what it involves, and having watched the choir rehearse, to then join in learning a new number. Everyone is welcome as there are no auditions and no pressure to sing if you don’t wish to. This could be a nice evening out each week if you have decided you want to do something different in 2017.

Louise Ballard: This next article is a heart-wrenching story that is about a young woman that was born and bred in our area. Louise Ballard is the daughter of Julie Ballard who was Hawthorn. Louise is in desperate need of treatment for cancer. She is 31 years old and has just had a baby son on 22nd December. Just over half way in her pregnancy she found a lump in her right breast, which was diagnosed as stage 4 breast cancer. Her family has the hereditary BRACA 1 and BRACA 2 gene and she is the third generation in her family to have got cancer. Louise had surgery just 2 weeks after finding the lump but did not have chemotherapy at this point, as she did not want to harm her unborn baby. As soon as the baby was born she had CT scans and received the results on January 16th, they were not good. She was told that the cancer had returned and had metastasised to her right lung and is incurable. The NHS has offered her chemo that could prolong her life but not cure her. Her family have been doing research and have found there are treatments out there that are not available on the NHS because they are still under clinical trial.

This is the crux of the matter. Louise needs money to pay for this treatment. The family is a local family and there has been a Giving page set up on Face book to help raise some funds towards it. If you would like to donate please go onto Face book if you have it and look it up. If you don’t have a computer or you would like to help by donating cash/cheque there will be a donation collecting box at the Floral Boutique for Louise. What ever you can give is very much needed and will help in some way to helping Louise get the treatment she so desperately needs. If you would like to hold an event to raise some money then time is of the essence. Louise needs this treatment soon so she stands a chance of seeing her little boy grow up. Thank you all so much for reading and I hope we can help in some small way to help this young woman and her family.

There will be a Masquerade Ball that is being set up as I type, to raise money. More details next week.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 2nd team’s lack of a goal scorer cost them the points against Hampden Park in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 match last week. The first half saw both teams squander a host of chances with Bridge keeper Nick Townsend pulling off a couple of good saves in a goalless first period. The second half saw the Bridge miss easy opportunities to open the scoring and the visitors took advantage of this to open the scoring on 65 minutes. Bridge manager Ian Austin made two substitutions and this inspired the Bridge but their lack of direction on goal was poor and with the Bridge pressing for a point the visitors struck a minute from time to take all three points. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Ore Athletic at Tilekiln in the Premier Division K.O. 2p.m. while the 2nd team host Division 2 high flyers Hastings Rangers in the 2nd Round of the Paul Mitchell Plastering Contractors Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup K.O. 1.30p.m. Last Saturday’s fund-raising disco was poorly attended and although we did not lose money the work that Scott and Tom put in was dis-heartening for them so lets hope the next fund-raiser on Saturday 4th March is better attended where they are trying a ‘Virtual Games Evening’ which is something completely different so if like me you don’t know what it is come along to Robertsbridge Club and enjoy the evening.

FRIDAY DARTS: We hosted Mountfield Club ‘A’ last Friday and won the single Darts 5-2 with wins for Andy York, Guy Ballard, Kevin Dixon, Michael Stone and Gary Honeysett while Gary/Andy won the Mens Pairs 2-0, Coral Giles/Guy won the Mixed Pairs 2-0 and Tracy Dixon/Nicola Breslin won the Ladies Pairs 2-1. There were 100+ scores for Kevin[120], Gary[ 3 x 100] and Guy[2 x 100]. We won Pushpenny 5-0 with victories for Dave Fortsch, Ted Goldfinch, Alan Apps, Michael Stone and Dave Goodsell with Dave Goodsell scoring a ‘goldwatch’. Tonight we are playing The Millers Arms in the Knockout Cup at Mountfield Club 8p.m..

STOOLBALL: The A.G.M. is at Robertsbridge Club on Monday 13th February 2017 @ 7.30p.m. This is open to anybody who would like to attend and support your local club whether you want to play or just help at matches. A date for your diary is Saturday 18th March when we are holding a ‘Quiz Night’ at Robertsbridge Club. Details in a couple of weeks.

