Robertsbridge and District Archaeological Society: is holding its meeting this evening Friday 7th April at Robertsbridge Hall. This starts at 7.30pm and the topic is `Old Country Skills` by Melvin Smith. All are welcome to go along to this very interesting evening.

St Mary’s Salehurst: are holding a variety of services this Sunday 9th April which is Palm Sunday. Starting with Holy Communion in the Mission room at 9am and later at 11am at Salehurst it will be a Communion service.

Sunday Club for the children will be taking place in the front vestry starting just before 11am service.

Its time again for St Mary’s Breakfast: which is held at the Salehurst Halt tomorrow Saturday April 8th. This starts at 8.30am with breakfast and then the speaker is John Geater who represents Prime International, a network of professional health care educators. If you would like to know more please ring 880620.

JUMBLE SALE FLEA MARKET: this Saturday 8th April at Robertsbridge Village Hall, Station Road, Robertsbridge from 9.30-1pm. FREE ADMISSION . To book a table call Julia on 0794138272 £3.per table. Refreshment available with money raised going to McMillan Cancer Support. Clear your cupboards and make a few bob - Go along and may be grab a bargain.

Robertsbridge Club: is holding an Open Pairs Darts Knockout Competition this Easter on Sunday 16th and Monday 17th April. Entry is just £1

Doreen Vidler: Another one of the real village people who was born in Pipers Alley and died in Bishops Lane and has lived in the village all her life very sadly died on Sunday aged 93. This is my mum Doreen Vidler. Many people in the village knew her and they know what a lovely kind caring lady she was. She has spent the last two years living in Glottenham Manor where she had also won the hearts of the staff. Many thanks to them for the loving care they have given her. R.I.P. now its well deserved.

ROBERTSBRIDGE CLUB: Easter Sunday 16th April sees the return of the very popular ‘Open Pairs Darts Knockout’ at The Club from 7.30p.m. Entry is just £1 and is open to anybody who would like to enjoy an evening in comfortable surroundings and cheap drinks. This event is very popular with a lot of fun wether you are playing or just watching and there is also a very popular raffle so why not come along and enjoy the first bank holiday of the year at The Club.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 1st team hosted local rivals Hawkhurst United in the Premier Division of the Macron East Sussex Football League hoping to record a victory after losing to the visitors 3 times this season in the league and cup. The first half was a defenders half with both teams solid at the back and very few chances created with Bridge stand in goalkeeper Mark Lee saving several times to take the man of the match award but in the second period The Bridge were caught out when a lob over the defence saw the visitors score on 65 minutes and the same move led to the visitors increasing their lead on 85 minutes. Right on the stroke of full time Guy Ballard scored a consolation goal. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to title contenders Battle Baptists while the 2nd team travel to Northiam ‘75 II for their last match of the season with both matches K.O. 3p.m.

FRIDAY DARTS : Guy Ballard/Michael Stone got through to the final of the Mens Pairs last week. Tonight is the pushpenny singels K.O. with Michael at The Old King John while Alan Apps, Guy Ballard, Dave Fortsch and Dave Goodsell are at Mountfield Club 8p.m.

STOOLBALL : We are training at the Cricket Ground on Thursday evenings from 6.30p.m.

