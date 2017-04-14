Easter Services: at St Mary’s Salehurst will start at 9am with Communion in the Mission Room and 9am at Holy Trinity at Hurst Green. Later at 11am there is the Easter Day Holy Communion Service at Salehurst. Sunday Club will also be on this week in the Vestry during the 11am service please arrive just before the service starts. This is open to children of primary school age.

St Mary’s Spring Fair: is taking place on Saturday May 13th between 11am – 2pm. There will be lots of stalls and especially one of interest at this time of year, the plant stall. Phil Underhill would be glad of any cuttings, seedlings or plants that you may like to donate. There will be further information in the Villager and on posters that will be around the village. All proceeds will be going towards the upkeep of the church.

ROCOCO: has a new term starting on Wednesday 19th April at Robertsbridge Club. The choir meets weekly starting at 7.30pm. No auditions just enjoy singing. This choir is mainly just for pleasure but every now and then may be called upon to do the occasional concert. Why not pop along and see if its something you may enjoy.

Robertsbridge Whist evening: will be taking place at Robertsbridge Hall on Thursday 20th April starting at 7pm. All are welcome to0 join in the fun.

Robertsbridge Monthly Film: is on Friday 21st at Robertsbridge Hall. Showing this month will be `Bridget Jones Baby`. Doors open at 7pm with wine and choc-ices available through the evening whilst enjoying the film.

Robertsbridge Club: is holding a Pairs Darts Knockout Competition on 16th – 17th April. Entry is £1 with a raffle being held during the event. Age Concern – will not be meeting this Monday as its Bank Holiday but will resume next week as usual at 10.30am in Robertsbridge Hall.

A reminder from St Michaels Hospice: On Sunday May 7th there will be afternoon tea served at Robertsbridge Hall to celebrate 30 years of the Hospice in Hastings. Booking your place is essential so if you would like to go to this free event please contact Kate on 01424456369 or 01424445177 Ext. 5088

The funeral of Doreen Vidler: is to take place at St Mary’s Church Salehurst on Thursday 20th April at 3pm. Flowers or donations to the Royal British Legion.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 1st team provided a shock 3-2 victory over title contenders Battle Baptists in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division last week. The Bridge opened the scoring after 15 minutes when a corner dropped into the path of Phil Green who hooked the ball home but the lead was short lived as the Baptists replied two minutes later when Bridge keeper Grant Lewis failed collect a cross and the visitors forward took the chance. The second half saw the Baptists take the lead with a good finish on the hour mark but The Bridge replied 10 minutes later when top goal scorer Guy Ballard went clean through the visitors defence to finish neatly in the top corner and the points were secured on 80 minutes when a penalty was awarded for hand ball and Jehtro Warren scored. Man of the Match award went to Ben Hardy for his sturdy work at the heart of the defence. The 2nd team travelled to Northiam ‘75 II for their last match in Division 5 and were a goal down after just 5 minutes when a cross from the right found the home striker alone in the box to head home from six yards but the Bridge levelled on 20 minutes when the impressive Hayden Reed finished neatly from an acute angle. Poor finishing from both sides saw the first half to a close. The second period saw The Bridge squander many chances with Reed and Tom Ripley the main culprits while at the other end a stirling performance by full back Tom Charter earned him the man of the match award as the teams settled for a point each. Neither side has a match next week.

FRIDAY DARTS: Last week was pushpenny singles knockout with Alan Apps reaching the semi-final stage. No game tonight as it is Easter but don’t forget that the very popular ‘Open Pairs Darts Knockout’ will take place at Robertsbridge Club on Sunday at 7.30p.m. This is a fun competition for all whether you play darts or not in comfortable surroundings and cheap drinks. There is also a raffle so why not come along and have some fun at The Club.

STOOLBALL: The Bridge are training at the Cricket Gorund on Thursday’s from 6.30p.m so why not come along and take part in this old Sussex game. We have friendly players who will guide you and teach you the game.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.