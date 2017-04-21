Roberts bridge Aviation Society: will be holding a Coffee morning and raffle at Bush Barn Farm TN32 5PA, on Saturday 22nd April between 10am – 1pm. There will be light refreshments available, with bric-a-brac, and books for sale. The museum will be open showing the exhibits of aviation relics from the local area. World War 1 and 2 artefacts, cockpit sections, and over 30 aero engines.

Admission and parking is free but donations are always welcome for the upkeep of the museum. For further information please contact 01304239711.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding the following services this Sunday 23rd April, Easter 2, starting with Communion at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. Then at 11am at Salehurst there will be Holy Communion. The afternoon Connections service this month has been cancelled.

Tuesday 25th April is the day for the annual Church Meeting at the Mission Room at 7pm. All those that are on the Paris Electoral Role are invited to attend and find out what has been going on in the church over the last year.

Saturday 13th May is the Church Spring Fair at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 2pm. On Saturday 20th May the St Mary’s bell tower will be open to visitors and there will be a teddy zip wire event from the top of the tower.

Robertsbridge Age Concern: will be meeting up again on Monday 24th April at Robertsbridge Hall at 10.30am. Age Concern is continuing to look for volunteers to help. It need not be a regular commitment, but if you could spare some time that would be greatly appreciated.

For further information please ring 880511 or 880254.

Apologies from ROCOCO: the starting date of the new term has been put back a week and is now on Wednesday 26th April at Robertsbridge Club.

Robertsbridge Literary Festival: will be staged in the village between April 27th – 29th.

The festival follows the enthusiastic response to the successful first festival in 2014, which attracted large crowds and a strong feedback. This year’s event includes talks by authors, book signings and an opportunity to chat with writers.

Local authors featuring in this year’s festival include Vanessa Nicolson, Tom Connolly and Bronwen Griffiths. A highlight will be the daunting challenge for writers Charlotte Moore and Alan Judd to select the six books you must read. There will also be two storytelling events for the children, for both under 5`s and Over 5`s, with Kevin Graal and a free drop in event at Susanna and Dickie Clymo`s house on the High Street to discuss books with fellow book lovers.

Booking is advised, with all events happening at Robertsbridge Hall and the entry is £5. The children’s story telling sessions will be held upstairs in the Ostrich and will cost £3 per child with adults going for free.

Tickets can be purchased at Judges or via Jane on jane.triton@btinternet.com

Robertsbridge WI Group: is holding a Sale at Robertsbridge Hall on Saturday 29th April between 9.30am – 12 noon. There will be bric-a-brac, toys, books, Good Quality clothing, Plants, jigsaws, and most importantly refreshments available. For information please contact Gillian on 01580 882229.

Fundraising for Louise Ballard: is still ongoing. The next event coming up is the Masquerade Ball on Saturday 13th May at the Montgomery Suite Bannatynes. This starts at 6.30pm and will be a fantastic evening. Tickets are selling out fast and at just £30 this is helping to raise funds to help pay for Louise’s cancer treatment.

If you would like to purchase a ticket or find out more about the event please contact Bev on 07490368246.

Thank you: My family and I would like to thank every single one of you that have supported us, sent good wishes, cards, flowers, donations and attended our Mums (Doreen Vidler) funeral.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.