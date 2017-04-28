Robertsbridge W.I.: is holding a Sale tomorrow Saturday 29th April at Robertsbridge Hall between 9.30am – 12 noon. There will be Bargains Galore with bric-a-brac, toys, books, good quality clothing, plants, jigsaws and much more. There will be refreshments available during the sale.

Brightling Market: is also being held tomorrow Saturday 29th April at Brightling Village Hall between 10am – 12 noon.

Robertsbridge Club; will be hosting the boxing match on the big screen of Joshua vs. Klitschko tomorrow evening Saturday 29th April.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be starting Sunday 30th April with Holy Communion at 9am in the Mission Room. Then at 11am at Salehurst there will Matins.

The George: is hosting music between 5pm – 7pm this Sunday 30th April with the return of `Alex and Sacha`.

Robertsbridge Club: has the return of Live Music Sunday on 30th April between 6pm – 8pm with `Jo and Dave`.

There will also be Open Pairs Darts Knockout from 7.30pm onwards.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is featuring the Mike Hext Quintet on Thursday 11th May at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm. Mike Hext on trombone, Rob Leake on sax, John Horler on piano, Paul Kimber on bass and Pete Beament on the drums. Tickets are available from Judges in advance for £8 or on the door at £10.

Info. on 01580 880274.

St Mary’s Spring Fair: is taking place on Saturday 13th May at Robertsbridge Hall. Opening at 10am. Along side the plants there will be cakes, books, glass and kitchenware, an unwanted gift stall, a chocolate tombola, and lots of things for the children. If you have anything you would like to donate please contact 01580 880361 for information or to arrange collection.

The Robertsbridge Literary Festival: is under way, today and tomorrow.

This years Festival includes talks by authors, book signings and an opportunity to chat with writers.

Local authors featuring in this year’s festival include Vanessa Nicolson, Tom Connolly and Bronwen Griffiths. A highlight will be the daunting challenge for writers Charlotte Moore and Alan Judd to select the Six Books you Must Read.

There will be two story-telling sessions for children aged under 5 and over 5. This is with Kevin Graal. You can drop ion to discuss books with fellow book lovers at Dickie and Susanna Clymo`s house on the High Street.

Booking is advised and tickets are available from Judges, or jane.tritton@btinternet.com all events are at Robertsbridge Hall and entry is £5, the storytelling for children is in the upstairs room at the Ostrich and entry is £3 for children with adults free.

This Monday is May Day: so there will be many motorbikes going through the village. The familiar hum of the engines all day from dawn till dusk can be heard. Please remember if you are on the road today to watch out for the bikes. Majority of the bikers are very sensible as are the car drivers, but there can be a few that think they are invincible. Please everyone on the roads take care and look out for each other. Happy May Day what ever you choose to do.

CHARITY CUP: The final of the Paul Mitchell Plastering Contractors sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup between Bexhill A.A.C and Rye Town will be at The Pilot Field(Hastings United F.C.) on Monday 1st May 2017 K.O. 7.30p.m. Entrance Fee is £3 for Adults and £1.50 for O.A.P’s and Children. All profit will go to local charities in Robertsbridge i.e. Guides, Scouts, Children Services, Junior F.C. and the County F.A. Benevolent Funds.

DARTS: Sunday is the very popular ‘Open Pairs Darts Knockout’ at Robertsbridge Club at 7.30p.m. with an entry fee of £1 plus there will be a raffle. This is a fun evening whether you play or not come and enjoy the bank holiday at The Club in comfortable surroundings and cheap drinks.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge hosted Old Hastonians in there last match of the season in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division. The Bridge failed to trouble the visiting keeper in the first half but were more intent of questioning every decision that the referee made which after 20 minutes cost them a goal. The visiting forward was allowed an unchallenged header to open the scoring and 10 minutes later the opposing midfielder unleashed a twenty yard shot that went past Bridge keeper Grant Lewis into the net. The half time team talk was heated which did the trick with The Bridge pulling a goal back on 48 minutes when young Josh Goodsell floated the ball into the area for goal machine Guy Ballard to head home and just 2 minutes later the scores were level when Adam Hardy netted. The Bridge lost defender Ben Hardy through injury on 70 minute and having already used their only substitute The Bridge had to play the last 20 minutes with ten men but they held on for a point.

STOOLBALL: Our last training session is on Thursday 4th May at the Cricket Ground from 6.30p.m. and then on Sunday 7th May we hold our Ladies Tournament at 10.30a.m.

