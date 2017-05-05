Robertsbridge Monthly Market: is taking place tomorrow Saturday 6th May at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12 noon. This will be a special Garden Edition with many plants for sale. Also the regular stalls will still be there, with the refreshments from the WI.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: will be holding their Dinner Dance tomorrow evening at Robertsbridge Hall. This will be a Carvery style Hog roast with all the trimmings and delicious choice of sweets. Dancing to The Chandeliers and a full bar provided by the Bonfire Society. Tickets are £20 and as I write there are only a few left. Check with Sandie at the Floral Boutique if you would like to go.

The Bonfire Society: will also be running four Boot Sales this year and here are the dates for your diary. Sunday 21st May, Sunday 25th June, Sunday 23rd July and Sunday 20th August. All start at 12 noon and will be held at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground. Booking in advance stalls will be £10 or £15 on the day.

St Mary’s Salehurst: this week Sunday 7th May will be holding Holy Communion at 9am at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green and then Family Communion at Salehurst at 11am.

Next week Saturday 13th May is the Spring Sale that I have written about before. If you have items to donate there is still time. Please ring Elspeth on 880361 if you have anything to give.

If you don’t have anything please just go along and see if you can find a bargain or two with lots of plants and stalls available. All support raises funds to help with the upkeep of our beautiful Church.

One thing that may have come to your attention ids the Church Clock, it is stuck on a few minutes to twelve and has been since last year. The initial estimates for sorting this suggest that it will cost thousands to bring back to working order. Help is needed from Robertsbridge and Salehurst residents to rectify this. The day-to-day repairs of the church are already a struggle so there is a special fund for the clock repairs being set up. If you would like to donate or would like to do a fundraiser, or just give some ideas please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

Age Concern: in Robertsbridge will be resuming their meeting on Monday 8th May for the next two weeks, and will not be open on the next Bank Holiday Monday 29th May. Meetings are at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 10.30am. If you would like information on Age Concern please contact 880511 or 880254 for more information.

Hurst Green & District Community Responders: are holding an event at Hurst Green Community Shop and Café on Saturday 20th May. This is on Basic Life Support and Automated Defibrillator Demonstration. This is being run between 10am – 12 noon. We have defibrillators in Robertsbridge and if you would like to refresh your memories on how to use them, or even would like a session in Robertsbridge again, this is the place to go and see how its done.

CHARITY CUP: Last week we held the Junior Cup Final between Wittersham II and Cranbrook Town at The Pilot Field(Hastings United F.C.) where a crowd of around 170 saw Wittersham win 3-1 in an exciting and close match. This is a new venue for the Charity Cup as the old venue at Robertsbridge Recreation had outgrown the competition so the committee decided to try this venue and it was a great success and hopefully will continue in the future.

DARTS: Tonight is pushpenny pairs knockout at Mountfield Club with Dave Fortsch/Michael Stone and Dave Goodsell/Ted Goldfinch representing Robertsbridge Club at 8p.m. The League celebrates it’s 90th year next Friday by playing against the Burwash League at Robertsbridge Club @ 8p.m. A note for your diary. The next very popular ‘Open Pairs Darts Knockout’ will be on Sunday 28th May 2017 at Robertsbridge Club from 7.30p.m. Entry is just £1 per player so why not come along and enjoy the last bank holiday before August at The Club in comfortable surroundings and cheap drinks.

HOVE DOGS: We have organised a coach trip to Hove Dogs on Saturday 3rd June 2017 leaving Robertsbridg Club at 5.30p.m. Cost per person is £25 which includes Entry, 2 Free Drinks, Free Meal, Free Bet and coach travel. Anyone interested in booking a place please contact Alan Apps on 07970-897480 or email alanapps@btinternet.com or pop into Robertsbridge Club and put your names on the list on the notice board and your money in the envelope behind the bar before the 20th May 2017.

STOOLBALL: The Bridge open their season with the Ladies Tournament on Sunday at The Cricket Ground from 10.30a.m. It was encouraging to see Stoolball on BBC Breakfast last week is will encourage more men or womene to play this old sussex game so if you’ve not seen it before come along on Sunday where you can purchase tea/coffee and a sandwich or cake and watch the game. Thursday(11th) the Ladies team are at home to Hooe at 6.45p.m.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.