St Mary’s Church: Spring Fair is on tomorrow Saturday 13th May at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 2pm.

A Georgian Singing Workshop: is taking place tomorrow afternoon Saturday 13th May at Robertsbridge Club. This is between 2pm – 5pm and cost £5 per person to attend. If you are a member of ROCOCO entry is free. Please ring Clair on 880601 to book your place.

Eurovision Song Contest: is happening tomorrow evening Saturday 13th May. At Robertsbridge Club it will be televised on the two big screens in the Bottom Bar starting at 7pm. It is going to be a fun evening and if you wish to go along in Fancy Dress representing any country or past winner please feel free to do so. There will be a sweepstake taking place, plus a raffle and maybe more games. Entry is free just go along and join in.

St Mary’s Church Salehurst: will be holding Communion in the Mission room on Sunday 14rth May at 9am, also at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green there will be breakfast church at 9am and then at 11am at Salehurst for Holy Communion.

On Saturday 20th May: there will be a zip down event at St Mary’s. You are invited to take along your Teddy Bears for a ride down a zip wire from the top of the church tower. They will be sent down in a special teddy carrier at a thrilling speed. All teddies and their owners are very welcome between 10am – 3pm. There will also be a chance for adults to climb up the bell tower and view the bell ringers in action. Children’s games will be at the front of the church and refreshments will be available all day, with soup and bread available at lunchtime. All proceeds will go to the upkeep of the church.

Progressive Whist: is taking place at Robertsbridge Hall on Thursday 18th May starting at 7pm. everyone is welcome no matter what your standard of play.

During last weeks RAP`s events at Robertsbridge Hall there was a ladies coat left behind. If this belongs to you or someone you know can you please ring 880457 to arrange pick up.

Sadly: last week the two wooden signs advertising the Saturday Village Market were taken by someone who they don’t belong to. If you have them, see them or know who has them please ring 880457. The market is run for the villagers and this is just an extra cost in having to replace them if they are not returned.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding the first Bonfire of the season next Sunday 21st May at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground. Pitches are £10 if you book in advance by ringing Pete on 880468 or £15 on the day. Set up for stallholders is from 11am and the sale starts at 12 noon.

The Archaeus Quartet: will be performing Beethoven Cycle on Saturday 27rth May at St Mary’s Church Salehurst. This starts at 7.30pm with ticket prices at £12.50 per adult and £9 for under 16`s. If you are RAP members it will be £10 or £7 for under 16.

Tickets can be purchased from Judges Bakery or on the door on the night.

Robertsbridge Club: will be holding an Open Pairs Darts Knockout ion Sunday 28th May starting at 7.30pm. Usual format and cost just £1 to enter.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: held its Dinner Dance last week at Robertsbridge Hall. This was a sell out event with 120 people enjoying the evening of meal, music and dancing. Dancing was to the Chandeliers, which can be highly recommended. The whole evening was organised by Ria Paine and Gary Spray and a grand job they did. Many thanks go to them and all the people that helped in any way to make it such a great success.

DARTS : Tonight the Robertsbridge & District Darts and Pushpenny League celebrates it’s 90th year and to mark the occasion we are playing against the Burwash League at Robertsbridge Club starting at 8p.m with the top players from both competitions representing their respective League’s. Everybody is welcome to attend the event where there will be food and a raffle.

HOVE DOGS : A reminder that we have arranged an outing to Hove Dogs on Saturday 3rd June 2017 leaving Robertsbridge Club at 5.30p.m. The cost per person is £25 which includes free travel, free entry, free food, 2 free drinks and a free bet so why not enjoy an evening at the dogs. To book your place please contact Alan Apps on 07970-897480 or email alanapps@ btinternet.com before the 20th May 2017 or pop into The Club and write your name/s on the list and put your money in the envelope behind the bar. Places are strictly on a first come basis so don’t delay.

STOOLBALL : Robertsbridge held their Ladies Tournament last Sunday with 4 teams taking part on a round robin basis. The Bridge played their first match against Pett and reached 93-4 in the allotted 6 overs with Penny Clark(26n.o.) and Lou Taylor(25) scoring the runs but Pett won the match scoring 104-0. Our second match was against Icklesham and again Penny(22) and Lou(29n.o.) were the main scorers in our total of 74-1 while Icklesham scored 143-1 with Mel Mackay taking a wicket. Our final match was against Brightling who batted first with Jo Pennells(87n.o.) taking their total to 111-2 while in reply The Bridge never got going and ended their innings on 67-3 with Lisa Fifield top scoring with 31. Pett beat Icklesham in the final. The Ladies are at home on Tuesday(16th) against Pett while on Thursday(18th) the Mixed are at home to Staplecross with both matches starting at 6.45p.m. On Sunday(21st) we host our Mixed Tournament at The Cricket Ground from 10.30a.m.

