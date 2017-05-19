Film Night: is this evening Friday 19th May at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm for you to get settled and seated. The film this month is `A United Kingdom` which is a true love story of Seretse Khama and Ruth Williams, over coming the massive resistance to the heir to an African throne marrying a white British girl. Some may remember this happening, many will not. It is a heart-warming story starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike. All are welcome.

Basic Life Support and Automatic Defibrillator Training: is taking place tomorrow morning Saturday 20th May at Hurst Green Community Shop and Café starting at 10am. This is well worth taking part, as you never know when you will be needed to help save someone’s life. Defibrillators are now in many villagers to enable the public to access them and keep some alive before the Emergency Services arrive. Every second counts in these situations and for the sake of a couple of hours for training it will prepare you if ever the need arose.

Robertsbridge Aviation Society: is holding a Jumble Sale tomorrow Saturday 20th May at the Head Quarters at Bush Barn Farm TN32 5PA. This starts at 2pm and is free entry and parking. All stalls will be under cover and will be selling clothes, toys, bric-a-brac, and refreshments. All donations are gratefully received and go to the upkeep of the museum. For information please ring 01304239711.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will start with Communion in the Mission Room at 9am and then Matins in St Mary’s at 11am. At 4pm there will be the All Age informal service at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green.

The Spring Fair last week went very well with a great total of over £1720.00 raised. Many thanks to all that organised and contributed in any way to raising this amount. Tomorrow Saturday 20th May between 10am – 3pm you can send your Teddy down the Zip, just turn up and the rest will be organised for you. Adults can visit the Bell Tower any time from 10.30am onwards. Refreshments will be available all day.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding the first Boot Sale of the season this Sunday 21st May at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground starting at 12 noon. To book a pitch at £10 please contact Pete on 880468 or pay £15 on the day.

RobArt: is a collective of local artists that will be making an `Exhibition of themselves` with some special guests next week in Hastings. Following their successful first show last year the group, led by Roger Hill will be returning to the Stade Hall from 3rd to the 9th June.

Last year Roger Hill, Paul Pitman, Martin Brockman, Frances Bristow and Gary Brinklow made quite a splash on the Hastings Art scene. Their first exhibition achieved critical acclaim and put Robertsbridge on the artistic map. This year the group, whose work includes sculptures in stone and wood, photography and paintings, will be joined by guests Johanna Di Maggio (textile artist) and Rosemary Gurney Clark (water colours and etchings). The exhibition runs each day from 10am – 5pm from Saturday 3rd June until the 9th. There is to be a special preview event on Friday 2nd June from 6pm – 9pm. Robertsbridge Enterprise Group supports the exhibition. Pop along and show your support for our local artists.

Congratulations: to Eric Goodsell celebrating his 90th birthday tomorrow Saturday 20th May. He is a born and bred Robertsbridge Lad and has lived in the village for majority of his life.

DARTS: Tonight is Finals Night for the Robertsbridge & District Darts and Pushpenny League at Robertsbridge Club at 8p.m. where The Club will be receiving the Darts K.O. Winners Trophy, Pushpenny League Winners Trophy and the Pushpenny K.O. Runners-up Trophy while Guy Ballard will receive the Highest Outshot[120] and Dave Forstch the most Goldwatches[9]. The League celebrated it’s 90th birthday last week at Robertsbridge Club where representative’s from all teams played a match against the Burwash League. Around 50 players were involved and the match was played in good spirit with the Burwash League winning the event and were presented with a engraved salva to mark the occasion which raised over £100 for the charities.

HOVE DOGS: This is your last chance to book your place to Hove Dogs on Saturday 3rd June 2017 leaving Robertsbridge Club at 5.30p.m. The cost is £25 per person which includes travel, entry, meal, 2 drinks and a bet. Spaces are strictly limited on a first come first served basis so don’t delay you have until 8p.m. tomorrow to book your place by contacting Alan Apps on 07970-897480 or email alanapps@btinternet.com or pop into the Club and put your name on the list and your money in the envelope behind the bar.

STOOLBALL: The Ladies started their season with a home match against Hooe last Thursday in overcast and drizzily conditions which restricted the innings to 6 overs. The visitors batted first with Jo[29] and her daughter Poppy[11n.o.] sharing an opening partnership of 43 before Jo was caught by skipper Mel Mackay off the bowling of Alisha Clark[1-3] while Judy[12n.o.] took to 60. In reply Charlie Apps[6] and Sarah Clark[38 retired] put on 33 before Charlie was caught and Sarah retired with the score on 53. Alisha[1] was bowled but Jacqui Kuhler[25n.o.] and Lou Taylor[13n.o.] saw The Bridge home by 34 runs. This Sunday is our Mixed Tournament at The Cricket Ground from 10.30a.m. and then on Tuesday[23rd] the mixed are away at Crowhurst while on Thursday[25th] the ladies are at home to Catsfield with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.