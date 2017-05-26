Events: Being a Bank Holiday weekend there are lots of local events for you to go to if you wish.

Brightling Market: is on tomorrow Saturday 27th May between 10am – 12 noon.

Model Railway Exhibition: at Robertsbridge Hall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday between 10am – 5pm each day. Entry is £3.50 per adult, accompanied children entry is free.

Robertsbridge Arts Partnership: stages a special evening of Beethoven at St Mary’s Salehurst on Saturday 27th May. Local musicians `Archaeus Quartet` will be performing part of the famous Beethoven Cycle.

Tickets are available from Judges Bakery or on the door.

St Mary’s Salehurst: this Sunday 28th May, will be holding Communion at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. At 11am at Salehurst Holy Communion will take place. Apologies but the All Age Service has been cancelled this week.

Last week saw at least 100 teddies going down the Zip Wire at Salehurst, all received certificates for their bravery. The bell ringers were all on hand to demonstrate their skills in the bell tower. Many visitors climbed the steps to watch them. Many thanks to Julie and the Brede bell ringers for all their organisation, also to many members of St Marys who contributed and helped at the event.

The Salehurst Halt: is holding a Cider Festival this weekend Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. A weekend full of your favourite ciders on offer from a wide selection of local suppliers.

Live music on Sunday 28th at 5pm with `Box of Frogs`. Family friendly with soft play and table tennis to keep the children entertained too.

ROB Art: is starting next week at the Stade Hall in Hastings between June 3rd and 9th. Local artists exhibiting, put it in your diary.

Age Concern: will be taking a break this week due to the Bank Holiday but will resume normal service on Monday 5th June between 10.30am – 2.15pm at Robertsbridge Hall.

Proposals at Grove Farm: will be exhibited on Thursday 1st June at Robertsbridge Youth Centre. This runs from 3pm – 8pm. Exeter College would welcome your views. Please if you have any thing to say this is the meeting to go to.

DARTS: This Sunday is the Open Pairs Darts Knockout at Robertsbrisdge Club at 7.30p.m. This is very popular and entertaining for all wether you take part or just watch. Entry is just £1 and there is a raffle. Why not come along and enjoy the comfortable surroundings of the Club and cheap drinks.

FISHING: The season starts again in about a month’s time so you should have renewed your Environment Agency Licence by now. Rother Fishery Annual Licence is now available at £3.50 from Alan Apps 07970-897480 so make sure you have both licences if you are fishing the Rother. The penalty is a fine of up to £1,000 so don’t get caught!!!

STOOLBALL: The Ladies played at home to Pett last Tuesday with a very young side. An opening partnership of 51 between Jacqui Kuhler[33] and Penny Clark[18] gave us a good foundation but when they lost their wickets only Lou Taylor[13] and Sarah Clark[22] offered any resistance as we ended our 11 overs on 115-9. Jacqui opened the bowling and took two wickets for just 6 runs but a 46 run partnership between Lisa[18] and Anya[55 retired] steadied Pett’s innings before Lisa was caught by Penny from Charlie Apps’[1-13] bowling. Jackie[29n.o.] and her son Josh[13n.o.] gave Pett victory by 22 runs. Our home Mixed match against Staplecross last Thursday was cancelled due to persistent rain. On Sunday we hosted our Mixed Tournament at The Cricket Ground in glourious weather with 10 teams competing. Our first match was against Scorpions who batted first and reached 27-2 off the alloted 3 overs with Josh Lewis taking the two wickets aided by catches from himself and Richard Apps and in reply we hit 66-1 with JJ Boast hitting 60n.o. Our second match against Catsfield ended in a tie with JJ(28) and Penny(9n.o.) getting us to 45-1 while Catsfield got to 45 without loss. Crowhurst was next up and they reached 51-0 in their 3 overs while we collapsed to 32-4 with Lisa Fifield our top scorer with 15. The final match was against Pett and an unbeaten partnership of 43 between Richard(23n.o.) and Jacqui Kuhler(14n.o.) set the target. We bowled and fielded well to restrict Pett to 34-3 with Josh taken another caught and bowled, Jacqui taken a wicket with the help of a catch by Lisa and JJ also taking a wicket however we failed to reach the final. The final between Crowhurst and Icklesham was an exciting and close encounter with Icklesham winning on the last ball. The Ladies travel to Icklesham on Tuesday[30th] while the Mixed host Pett on Thursday[1st June] with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.

As I write this: the terrible news of Manchester has been on the news. So to each and every one of you, enjoy the Bank Holiday and stay safe.

