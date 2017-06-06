Robertsbridge Saturday Market – is tomorrow 3rd June at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12 noon. Lots of fresh produce, home made baking and lots of home made items. There will be the lovely coffee and refreshments available. So why not pop along and even if you have a chat with friends and a coffee it’s almost guaranteed that you will find a bargain too.

Robertsbridge Club – will be hosting live music Saturday 3rd June at 9pm. `The Ungrateful Dad` the Ska and B. Band will be performing and proves to be a band not to be missed. This event is free to members and just £3 to non-members and guests.

Age Concern – will be meeting on Monday 5th June at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 2.15pm. Every Monday for the older residents in our community. Pop in and see what there is to offer.

ROB ART – is taking place from tomorrow 3rd June until 9th June, open from 10am until 5pm each day. This is being held at The Stade hall in Hastings. It is an exhibition by our local artists with Paintings, Photography and Sculptures on display. Robertsbridge Enterprise Group supports this event.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club – welcomes the fabulous jazz guitarist Andy Williams with the Ted Beament Trio this month on Thursday 15th June between 8pm – 10.30pm. This takes place at Robertsbridge Hall and tickets are available from Judges Bakery at £8 or on the door at £10. Normally this event would take place on the second Thursday of the month but due to the General Election the hall is not available, so hopefully you will still be able to attend.

Contact www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com or 880274 for further details.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society – will be holding another Boot Sale event on Sunday 25th June. Book your place on 880468 and the pitch fee will be £10, or just turn up on the day for £15. This will be at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground starting at 12 noon.

STOOLBALL : The Bridge mixed team played at Crowhurst last Tuesday and decided to field first in a 12 over match. An opening partnership of 91 between Gwylm[69] and Marie[12] was broken JJ Boast[2-1-28] cleaned bowled Gwylm and just 3 runs later Marie was cuaght by Ian Kitson from the bowling of Penny Clark[1-23]. A third wicket stand of 62 between Lizzie[22] and Frazer[33] took the hosts to 156 before Frazer was caught by Jack Dean from the bowling of Lisa Fifield[1-7] and 7 runs later Lizzie was run out. Glenl11] was clean bowled by JJ and Sarah[0n.o.] saw Crowhurst end on 171-5. The Bridge started slowly losing opener Ian[12] with the score on 18 but a second wicket partnership of 50 between Lou Taylor[9] and JJ[118] got us to 68 before Lou was caught. Sarah Clark[12] joined JJ to put on 98 before JJ was caught and when Graham Clark[2] was caught we were still 3 runs short of victory. Josh Lewis[26] and Sarah saw us clinch victory with Jacqui Kuhler[14n.o.] and Jack[4n.o.] finishing our innings on 214-5 to win by 43 runs. The Ladies hosted Catsfield last Thursday and batting first we lost opener Jacqui[1] with just 6 runs on the board but a second wicket partnership of 101 between Sarah Clark[65 retired] and Penny Clark[34] was broken when Penny was caught. We lost two more wickets for just 4 runs as we ended our 11 overs on 114-5. Catsfield were never in trouble with the opening pair of Jess G[46 retired] and Rachael[28] putting on 81. Penny[1-10] took the next wicket with the score on 86 and some good fielding saw the visitors lose two more wickets to run out’s but they won the match by 25 runs. This Sunday is Pett Ladies Tournament at 10.30a.m. and on Tuesday[6th] the Ladies are at home to Icklesham while the Mixed are away to Civil Service on Thursday[8th] with both matches starting at 7p.m.

