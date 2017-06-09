St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding breakfast at the Salehurst Halt tomorrow Saturday June 8th at 8.30am. The speaker this month will be talking about her work with `Women’s Retreats`. If you would like to attend please contact Angela on 880307.

Services this Sunday 11th June start at 9am with Communion at the Mission Room and then at 11am is Holy Communion at St Mary’s.

A date for your diary is Sunday June 25th when Bishop Richard Jackson will lead Holy Communion at 11am. This is a joint service with Holy Trinity Hurst Green and is to celebrate the new benefice as both parishes are now joined together. After the service there is to be a bring-and –share picnic lunch at Parsonage Farm.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: welcomes jazz guitarist Andy Williams on Thursday 15th June at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm. He will be playing with the Ted Beament Trio. Tickets are £8 in advance from Judges Bakery and on the door at £10.

Take note that this is a week later than usual this month due to the Election and the hall being unavailable.

St Michaels Hospice Retail on the Road: comes to Robertsbridge Hall on Saturday 17th June between 12pm – 4pm. This is a pop up sale and auction. There will be books, clothes, CD`s, DVD`s, shoes handbags, toys and so much more. The auction viewing and registration is from 12pm, with the auction starting at 2pm. Lots of lots, with card payments taken on the day too. So why not go along and see if you can pick up a bargain.

Robertsbridge Summer Event: is taking place at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground next week on Sunday 18th June between 12.30pm – 5pm. The theme this year is Carnival so if you would like to dress up ready for Rio, or Samba or such like please do. Take along a picnic, gazebo, chairs, drinks what ever you fancy and have a lovely afternoon. This is a free event for Robertsbridge Village so please enjoy and have fun.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: second Boot Sale of the summer is on Sunday 25th June at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground. Opens at 12noon and cost £10 for a pitch in advance by ringing 880468 or £15 on the day.

Ladies between 40 years and 60 years: this may be of interest to you. Nicola Livingstone-Smith of the Bowen Clinic will be giving a talk on `Challenges of the Menopause Years` This is taking place at Robertsbridge Hall on Thursday 29th June at 7.30pm. Tickets for this evening cost £10 and include a drink and a donation to Breast Cancer Charity. To book please contact Martine on 07967224328 or email martine_blaser@yahoo.co.uk

Old Wood Surgery: This next piece is just for information to the people that use Old Wood Surgery. A lot of people complain about not being able to get an appointment to see a Dr or a Nurse when they need one. Apart from the fact that budget cuts and system changes are constant there are many appointments wasted. Each month there are between 80 and 90 missed appointments with no cancellations. If those wasting this resource just rang and cancelled then the appointment could be given to some one else that really needs it. So please if you cannot make an appointment that you have booked just ring 01580 880790 and tell them, the time is not wasted and the appointment can be re-allocated. Common courtesy is all it takes.

FISHING: Not long to go now before the season starts on the Rother in 5 days time. You should have renewed your Environment Agency Rod Licence by now but if you have not do it now and it is time to purchase your Rother Fisheries Licence if you are fishing the River Rother. These can be purchased from Alan Apps 01580-880877 or 07970-897480 at a cost of £3.75 for the year and covers the Rother from Robertsbridge to Bodiam, a stretch at Newenden, from Potmans Heath to Wittersham and the Royal Military Canal from the Rother to Appledore Dam so quite a lot of water. Failure to produce either of these licenses can lead to a fine of up to £1,000 so don’t get caught out.

STOOLBALL: Robertsbridge Ladies failed to get a side against Icklesham last Tuesday[30th] due to half-term but we did get a Mixed team to play at home to Pett last Thursday[1st] albeit a young side. Pett batted first and lost their first wicket with just 12 runs on the board as Lou Taylor held onto a catch off the bowling of Abigail Green[1-12] but a second wicket partnership of 51 between Paul[47] and Lisa[65n.o.] held the innings together before Paul was caught by Melinda Mackay off the bowling of Graham Clark[1-15]. Lisa and Nathan[20] put on 40 before Nathan was caught by Graham from the bowling of Penny Clark[1-14] and when young Cole[24] joined Lisa they put on 71 before Cole was run out and their 12 overs ended on 180-4. The Bridge needed some steady batting from our top players but this failed to happen as the reliable JJ Boast[5], Penny[2], Ian Kitson[8] and Melinda[3] all lost their wickets as we collapsed to 21-4 off 2 overs. Graham[26] and Abigail[7] put on 37 before Abigail was caught and then another collapse as Jacqui Kuhler[2], Lou[4] and Jack Dean[8] all went cheaply but Sarah Clark[25n.o.] and Callum Apps[2] took us to 114 all out. The Bridge Ladies played at Pett Tournament last Sunday and won 2 and lost 2. We played Hooe first and an unbeaten partnership of 90 between Penny Clark[40n.o.] and Lou Taylor[43n.o.] gave us a good start and in reply Hooe managed 77-1 off their 4 overs with Lisa Fifield[1-12] taking the only wicket. Next was Birghtling and again an unbeaten partnership of 105 between Mel Mackay[59n.o.] and Jacqui Kuhler[29n.o.] set the challenge and some tight bowling and good fielding resulting in 2 run out’s as Brghtling ended on 100-2. We played Pett next with Jacqui[13] and Penny[20] sharing a 32 partnership the only players to reach double figures as we ended on 47-4 while the hosts won by 20 runs despite wickets for Penny[2-10] and Diane Kitson[1-13]. Our final match was against Icklesham with Penny[21] and Lou[21] sharing a 45 run partnership but we failed to score regularly and finished on 53-2. Icklesham made light work of that total reaching 86-0. The Mixed are away to Brightling on Tuesday[13th] and at home to Icklesham on Thursday[15th] with both matches starting at 7p.m.

