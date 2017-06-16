Vibrant Night of Cuban Rhythms: is happening tonight Friday 16th June at Robertsbridge Club starting at 7.30pm. Son Yambu is making an appearance and is the UK`s very own Buena Vista Band.

They play authentic Cuban son, the intoxicating fusion of Spanish and African Rhythms that give rise to Salsa. This popular band features new generation of ex-pat Cuban musicians who are all passionate about maintaining the tradition of the genre and continuing the Buena Vista legacy that put Cuban music back on the map in 1997. They give this irresistible music and contemporary edge bringing their audiences a truly sensational, authentic Latin music experience. Tickets are available from Judges or on the door and are £9for adults and £6 for under 16`s.

St Mary’s Salehurst: this Sunday 18th June, start with Holy Communion at the Mission Room at 9am and at Salehurst at 11am for Matins. There will be an All Age service at 4pm in the Holy Trinity Church in Hurst Green.

Robertsbridge Summer Event: is taking place this Sunday 18th June at the Recreation Ground. This is an event by the village for the village. It is taking place between 12.30pm – 5pm and the theme this year is Carnival. So think Rio and Samba and this is what you will get. Take a picnic, a blanket, a gazebo and even dress in carnival costume for a fantastic, chilled afternoon. Remember it is Fathers Day on Sunday so this will be the perfect place to take your Dad for a family fun filled afternoon.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding its second Boot Sale of the season next Sunday 25th June again at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground. Pitches cost £10 if booked in advance or £15 on the day. You can book by ringing 880468. This helps raise funds for the Bonfire event in November, so even if you don’t have a stall why not pop along and support as every penny raised makes a difference.

STOOLBALL: Inclement weather saw Robertsbridge Stoolball Club’s home Ladies fixture against Icklesham last Tuesday be postponed but the Mixed side did play at Civil Service on Thursday[8th]. The Bridge were put into bat with Ian Kitson[47] and Penny Clark[10] sharing a first wicket partnership of 51 before Penny was caught and Jacqui Kuhler was bowled the very next ball. Ian was caught with 68 on the board and just one run later Lisa Fifield[6] was run out which bought skipper JJ Boast[115n.o.] and Lou Taylor[17n.o.] together to see out the 12 overs and take us to a reasonable 206-4. The hosts lost their first wicket on 17 when JJ caught Dave D[12] off the bowling of Ian[1-6] but a second wicket partnership of 95 between Donna[34] and Neil C[75 retired injured] steadied the innings and when Ben[4] was caught by JJ from the bowling of Jacqui[1-26] the hosts were on 117 but Neil B[67n.o.] joined Donna to share a 69 partnership before Donna was run out. The hosts were in sight of victory when Zoe[9n.o.] joined Neil to finish their 12 overs on 214-3 and an 8 run win. The Mixed are at home to Scorpions on Tuesday[20th] and again on Thursday[22nd] to Catsfield with both matches starting at 7p.m.

