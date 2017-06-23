Robertsbridge

STOOLBALL: Two poor batting performances last week from our Mixed team cost us both games. On Tuesday we played at Brightling and lost by 12 runs despite holding the hosts to 132-5 off the allotted 12 overs. Good fielding led to Mandy [2] being run out and then Sophie[3] was caught by Josh Lewis from the bowling of Graham Clark[1-9] with the score on 8 but a 61 partnership between Chiff[39] and Sarah[33] held Brightling’s innings together before Chiff was run out. David [4] was Josh’ second victim off the bowling of Lou Taylor[1-12] and then Sarah became his third catch from Lisa Fifield’[1-6] bowling. Callum[20n.o.] and Sandra[11n.o.] took the hosts to 132. The reply was slow with Ian Kitson [3] getting caught with just 4 on the board but a 55 run partnership between Penny Clark[6] and JJ Boast[40] steadied the innings before JJ was bowled and then Penny was caught. We lost three wickets for just 20 runs as Lou[2] and Sarah Clark[0] were run out and Mel Mackay[1] was caught as we tottered on 80-6 but Josh Lewis[29] and Lisa Fifield[10] put on 24 before Josh was caught and then both Lisa and young Callum Apps [0] were caught while Graham [2n.o.] and Jack Dean[2] took our total 120 all out. On Thursday we hosted Icklesham Mixed and an opening partnership of 63 between Ian Kitson[31] and Sarah Clark[44] gave us a good start but we failed to build on the start as JJ Boast[16] and Graham Clark[10] went with 118 on the board. Sarah was run out 15 runs later so it was down to Jack Dean[17n.o.] and Lou Taylor[9n.o.] to take us to 152-4 off the 12 overs. Icklesham lost opener Bruce[1] with just 9 runs on the board but a second wicket partnership of 93 between Tamsin[38] and Kevin[81n.o.] steadied there innings before Tamsin became the second run out victim. Raisa[10] was caught by JJ off the bowling of Graham[1-8] which bought in Heidi[16n.o.] to join Kevin and take their score to 165-3 and victory by 13 runs. This Sunday is Staplecross’ Mixed Tournament starting at 10a.m. and then the Mixed go back to Staplecross on Tuesday[27th] while the Mixed host Hooe on Thursday[29th] with both matches starting at 7p.m.

