Robertsbridge Hall: is holding its AGM tonight Friday 30th June at 7pm. This hall belongs to the village and is run by a committee of twelve. Your support, advice and help would be gratefully appreciated. If you would like to go along to have a say, or just listen or even get involved if you fancy it please just go along, you will be made very welcome.

Robertsbridge Club: will be open again tomorrow morning Saturday 1st July from 8am for the second match of New Zealand vs British & Irish Lions. As last week the bar will be open with teas, coffees and bacon baps available.

Robertsbridge Village Market: is taking place at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12 noon tomorrow Saturday 1st July. Lots of fresh produce, home baking and lots of home made items for sale. Also coffee on sale so you can catch up with friends too.

Robertsbridge Children’s Fete: is taking place tomorrow Saturday 1st July at Salehurst School between 12 noon and 3pm. This raises funds for the children of our village so please why not pop along for a fun filled afternoon and support our young ones.

St Mary’s, Salehurst: is starting off on Sunday 2nd July with Holy Communion at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. Following this at 11am is Family Communion at Salehurst. Rev. Anthea Williams will take both of these services.

Robertsbridge Club: will be hosting a Beer Festival on August 12th and August 13th. There will be great beer and live music. More details to follow nearer the time. If you are on Facebook it will be on the Robertsbridge Club facebook page.

Condolences: to Brenda, Lyn and Lee Goodsell and all the family on the sad death of John Goodsell known by many as Stodger. Another character from the village sadly gone. His 90th birthday was last Sunday that he sadly missed by a few days. All that knew him will very sadly miss him. His Cremation will take place on Friday 30th June at Hastings Crematorium at 11am, afterwards at the Club.

Also Condolences: to Harry Charman and family and friends on the sad passing of Caroline. She has been fighting illness for a while now but sadly lost her fight last week. Caroline has not been in the village for many years like Stodger but she did make her mark and will be very sorely missed by all of her friends and family.

Robertsbridge Club: will be holding live music at the Members Bar in the club from 6pm – 8pm. `Touchwood` will be performing Acoustic Covers. This event is free to members.

RoCoCo: is holding their Summer Concert next Friday 7th July at Robertsbridge Hall, with doors opening at 7pm. Entry to this event is free, how ever donations will be gratefully received and will be divided this year between Robertsbridge Community College: Living Garden Project and Dementia Support East Sussex. This could be a very good evening so get it in your diary.

CHARITY CUP: The A.G.M. of the Robertsbridge Charity Cup is on Monday 10th July 2017 at Robertsbridge Club @ 7.30p.m. Applications for entry close on that day so if you’ve not sent in your entry yet do so or if you would like to enter please email Alan on alanapps@btiinternet.com for an entry form. Both finals were played at Hastings United Football Club’s Pilot Field last season and were a great success and we will be back there again this season so it is your team’s chance of playing on the best ground in the local area under lights.

STOOLBALL: Two Mixed games last week and still no win. Tuesday we hosted Scorpions and lost by 10 runs and Ian Kitson[7] and Mel Mackay[34 retired injured] put on 38 before Ian was caught and when JJ Boast[33] came in he lasted 12 balls before he was caught on 74-2 but 24 runs later it was 98-5 as Josh Lewis[11], Graham Clark[1], Penny Clark[5 retired injured] and Jack Dean[2] all went cheaply. Lucy Kuhler[5], Lou Taylor[9] got us to 128 but a last wicket partnership of 18 between Sarah Clark[27] and Diane Kitson[7n.o.] saw us end our 12 overs on 149. Ian[1-14] clean bowled Angela[9] with the score on 31 and then Eric[43] was clean bowled by JJ[1-7]. A 27 partnership between Jenny[11] and Lee[51] was broken when Jenny was run out but Evette[14] joined Lee to put on 42 before Evette was caught by JJ off the bowling of Jack[1-11]. Lee was clean bowled by Mel[2-1-19] and then Barry[2] was caught by Sarah off the bowling of young Izzy[1-11] while Sandra[10n.o.] and Pove[5n.o.] took the visitors to 159-6. Thursday saw Catsfield visit the Clappers and again we batted first with Ian Kitson[22] and Jacqui Kuhler[20] putting on a 43 run partnership before Ian was run out and then we lost two quick wickets with Jacqui being bowled and Graham Clark[1] getting caught as we tottered on 56-3. Jack Dean[15] and Sarah Clark[11] shared a 25 run partnership before Sarah was caught and 3 runs later Jack was caught. Lou Taylor[3], Dave Kuhler[7] went cheaply but Lucy Kuhler[9n.o.] and Jack Ripley[11n.o.] saw us end our 12 overs on 111-7. Graham[1-4] had opener Ben[4] caught behind the wicket by Diane but an unbroken 81 partnership between Lex[31] and Adam[77 retired] was ended when Lex was injured. Shelly[1] was bowled by Lou[1-17] but Jess P[11n.o.] and Ash[6n.o.] saw the visitors home by 24 runs. On Sunday we played at Staplecross Mixed Tournament and first up was Civil Service who batted first and reached 49 off their 4 overs with wickets for Mel Mackay, Lou Taylor and JJ Boast while Josh Lewis took a catch and Richard Apps caught two catches. In reply an unbeaten 54 by JJ and Jacqui Kuhler 13 gave us victory by 20 runs. Brightling were next and some good fielding led to 2 run out’s as they got to 83 and this time it was an unbeaten partnership of 101 between JJ[66n.o.] and Mel[14n.o.] that took us to victory. A win against Pett should secure a medal place and again tight bowling and good fielding restricted them to 55 with JJ taking a catch from his bowling and once again a partnership of 87 between JJ[62] and Mel[15n.o.] gave us victory. Our last match was against the hosts who needed to beat us by 26 runs to secure the trophy. The hosts batted first and reached 90-2 with Josh taking a wicket and a run out but in reply we lost JJ[32] with 33 on the board so it was left to Mel[10n.o.] and Josh[24n.o.] to get us to 66 and they did that reaching 71. Well done to skipper Mel Mackay, JJ Boast, who got he most runs trophy, Richard Apps, Ian Kitson, Jacqui Kuhler, Lucy Kuhler, Ian Kitson and Josh Lewis. This Sunday is Icklesham’ Ladies Tournament at 10.30a.m. while on Tuesday[4th] the Mixed travel to Pett and on Thursday[6th] the Ladies go to Brightling with both matches starting at 7p.m.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.