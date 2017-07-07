Rococo Choir: is holding its Summer Concert this evening Friday 7th July at Robertsbridge Hall. This great evening of music with your local community choir, which is led by Steph Vidler, will start the performance at 7.30pm. There is no actual charge to get in to this event but at the end of the evening there will be a collection that will be split between the two local charities – Dementia Support, East Sussex and the Living Garden Project at Robertsbridge Community College.

Please support both the choir and the charities.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding Holy Communion at 9am in the Mission Room and at 11am there will be Family Communion at St Mary’s in Salehurst. The children’s Sunday Club will take place during the 11am service and any news faces will be made very welcome. There will be a breakfast service at 9am at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: will be welcoming back three fabulous Trombonists at the club this month. They are Richard Edwards, Andy Wood and Mike Hext. They will be accompanied by John Donaldson on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass and Pete Beament on the drums. So why not go along for Trombonanza on Thursday 13th July at 8pm through to 10.30pm. Tickets are available from Judges at £8 or on the door at £10.

Ring 880274 for any further information.

The next piece is from John (Stodger) Goodsells family: Brenda, Lyn and Lee and all the family would like to thank everyone for the cards and letters that they have received. A big thank you to all those that attended Johns funeral, they were shocked to see so many. A special thank you to Guy, Ben, Tom and Scott the football lads for kindly carrying Johns coffin to his resting place.

Roy Bishop must not be forgotten in these thanks, for his kind thoughtful gesture of buying Johns favourite red wine and toasting John with some of the footballers in the club. There have been so many good wishes with cards and letters that please accept this with many many thanks to you all.

CHARITY CUP: A reminder that the A.G.M. of the Robertsbridge Charity Cup is on Monday 10th July 2017 at Robertrsbridge Club starting at 7.30p.m. This is your last chance to enter the competitions so please make sure you have sent your entry form back before Monday.

STOOLBALL: Robertsbridge Stoolball Club had two midweek matches last week but unfortunately Staplecross could not get a Mixed side on Tuesday however we did host Hooe on Thursday who batted first and an opening partnership of 116 between skipper Judy[32n.o.] and Mark J[87] was broken when Mark was clean bowled by Diane Kitson[1-12] and then Mark H[13] took the score to 139 before he was clean bowled by Graham Clark[2-1-17] which left David[2n.o.] and Judy to end their 12 overs on 143-2. The Bridge needed a stable start due to the last matches were we lost men cheaply. Graham[21] and Jacqui Kuhler[46 retired] gave us the start we wanted putting on 55 before Graham was bowled but then Ian Kitson[11] was caught with 76 on the board and then Dave Kuhler[18] was bowled with the score on 106. Jack Dean[30n.o.] joined the fray and when we thought we were going to win Jacqui retired to let skipper Mel[0] in who was caught first ball and then Sarah Clark[0] was run out and suddenly we were 106-6. Lou Taylor[5] stayed with Jack until she was run out with the score on 134 with 6 balls to go and 10 runs to win. Abigail Green joined Jack and suddenly Jack opened his shoulders and hit a four and then the two youngsters kept running on every ball to take us to 147 and a 4 run victory but the win must be due to Jacqui for staying in when wickets fell all around her and Jack for keeping his cool and running with Abigail to ensure victory. The Bridge Ladies team went to Icklesham last Sunday with half of the team under the age of 14 so the expectations were low but the youngsters would enjoy the experience. We played the hosts first with skipper Mel Mackay[10] and Jacqui Kuhler[15] opening our 4 overs and both lost their wickets with 32 on the board. The experience of Lou Taylor[12n.o.] and young Lucy Kuhler[24n.o.] got us to 71 but Icklesham were much too strong for our youngsters as we lost by 25 runs despite Lucy[1.14] taking a wicket aided by a catch from Jacqui. Next was Hooe and they reached 105 which was going to be difficult to reach but an opening partnership of 53 between Lucy[10] and Lou[61] gave us a foundation to build on but Callum Apps[13n.o.] and Charlie Apps[1n.o.] could not quite hit the target falling just 1 run short. Pett was next with the youngsters opening the batting Callum[0], Charlie[1], Issy Sullivan[21] and Alisha Mills[8] batted well to reach 40 before Jacqui[6n.o.] and Mel[12n.o.] took our total to 54 and in reply Pett scored quickly to win by 50 runs with Callum[1-11] the only wicket taker. Our final match was against Brightling with Alisha[3] and Issy[20n.o.] opening and when Alisha was run out Jacqui[39n.o.] got our total to 67 which was never going to be enough with Brightling winning by 26 runs. This Sunday is Civil Service’ Mixed Tournament at The POlegrove starting at 10.30a.m. while on Tuesday[11th] the Mixed go to Netherfield to play Scorpions and on Thursday[13th] the Ladies play at Catsfield with both matches starting at 7p.m.

