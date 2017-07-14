St Marys Salehurst: will be holding Holy Communion at 9am in the Mission Room and at 11am Matins will be held at St Mary’s this week Sunday 16th July. The children’s Sunday service and happens in the vestry at the entrance of the church. This gives the children the opportunity to take part in supervised activities and allows the parents to attend the service.

On the 3rd Sunday of every month St Mary’s is joining with Holy Trinity in Hurst Green to support their All Age afternoon service at 4pm. This is an informal service with music, singing, prayers and praise. Followed by tea and cake.

We have been asked to pass on thanks to Rev. Anthea Williams for taking services while Rev. Annette has been away.

Robertsbridge Hall: is holding the Progressive Whist Night on Thursday 20th starting at 7pm. everyone is welcome.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding their next meeting on Thursday 20th at Robertsbridge Club starting at 8pm. If you do not have your membership or would like to pay subs please either go into Sandie at the Floral Boutique or to the club next Thursday. Time is marching on and Bonfire Season will be here before we know it.

The next Boot Sale being held by the society is Sunday 20th August, ring 880468 for details and booking.

Dates for your diary for August

Fizztival: on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th August at The Salehurst Halt.

Beer Festival: at Robertsbridge Club on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th August. Both events have live music.

Arts and Crafts Fair: on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August at the Mission Room in Fair Lane.

More details will follow nearer the time.

Finally: if you are on Face book, go to `Kay’s Nature Snaps` and look at the photographs that Kay Woods is putting up of local wild life. Predominantly butterflies and flowers, but most of the photos are when she is walking her dog in local fields. You will be amazed at how much we have right under our noses. Kay is sharing her snaps and others are also involved and are showing what they have seen. This is an amazing page and is lovely to see that some one has so much passion about the nature right on our doorstep.

Missing cats: Over the last few weeks there has been a few cats go missing in the village. One was reunited with his owner last week, but there are still two that I know of missing. One is a fluffy grey called Molly and one is a Siamese type with chocolate points. Please if you see either of these can you contact Sandie at the Floral Boutique or Senlac Vets. Many thanks in advance.

STOOLBALL: Robertsbridge Mixed team threw away victory at Pett last Tuesday with some indecisive running. The hosts batted first and were 24-2 in the second over as Ian Kitson[2-11] took two wickets with the help of catches from himself and Tom Ripley. 4 runs later Lou Taylor[1-10] took the next wicket and the hosts were tottering on 41-4 when Jack Dean[1-13] took the next wicket aided by a catch by Dave Kuhler but Nicky[89n.o.] and Josh[26] added 80 before Josh was run out. Pett ended their 12 overs on 141-6. Our reply was steady with Ian[32] and Jacqui Kuhler[29] sharing an opening partnership of 47 before Ian was bowled. Skipper JJ Boast[14] was caught with the score on 72 and then Dave[3] and Jacqui went with 89 on the board but with six wickets left we should have rapped the game up but Tom Ripley[14] was run out and Sarah Clark[6] was caught on 107 while Josh Lewis[7] was run out, Jack was also run out and Lucy Kuhler[0] was caught with us still needing 23 for victory so it was left to Lou[9n.o.] and young Alisha Clark4n.o.] to try and get the runs but we ended on 130-9. The Bridge ladies played at Brightling last Thursday with only 9 players and six of them were under 17 but it was an enjoyable and friendly match with the host only having 9 players as well. We did not start very well with both Issy Sullivan[1] and Charlie Apps[0] losing their wickets with just 5 runs on the board which bought young Alisha Boast[7] into the fray but she was caught with 30 on the board. Ellie Clark[2] was caught and then opener Sarah Clark[22] was run out with the score on 46 however Lou Taylor[11] and Alisha Mills[13n.o.] took us to 65 before Lou was bowled and just 3 runs later Callum Apps[1] was caught which left Diane Kitson[10n.o.] and Alisha to get us to 93 from the 12 overs. An opening partnership of 56 between Issabelle[18] and Lilly[31] gave the hosts the start they needed and when Issabelle was run out young Tom[5] put on 13 before he was bowled by Callum[1-11] and 2 runs later Lilly was run out which bought Sarah[13] and Carolyn[21n.o.] to take the hosts past our total but there was time for Callum to catch Sarah out off the bowling of Alisha Mills[2-1-7] to finish on 110. The Bridge Mixed team played at Civil Service’ Tournament last Sunday and failed to win a game despite fielding well. Staplecross were our first opponents with Keith Apps[24n.o.] and Lou Taylor[13] put on 41 before Lou was run out and then Lucy Kuhler[2n.o.] joined Keith to end our 4 overs on 46. After 2 overs Staplecross were 21-0 when opener Robbie decided he did not feel well and retired without asking anybody which brought in their strongest batsman Adrian[31n.o.] who with Hannah[11] sailed past our total to finish on 59. The hosts were next and an opening partnership of 66 between Ben[34] and Donna[26] was broken when Donna was run out and the next ball Sarah[0] was also run out while JJ Boast[1-9] had Ben caught by Josh Lewis as they ended on 72-3. Lucy[1] was run out with just 11 on the board but JJ[27] and Jacqui Kuhler[14] put on 31 before JJ was bowled and then Ian Kitson[7] was bowled in the last over as was Jacqui which left Sarah Clark[1n.o.] and Josh[5n.o.] to end our innings on 59. Crowhurst was next and they had 30 on the board before Harry[9] was run out. Jason[40] was caught by Ian off the bowling of JJ[1-17] as they finished on 64-2. Ian[13] and Jacqui[32] put on 45 before Jacqui was bowled with 5 balls left and then Sarah[6n.o.] joined Ian as we ended on 52-2. Our final match was against Icklesham with Josh[1-8] getting Kevin[7] caught by Ian with 15 on the board and then some excellent fielding resulted in 5 run out’s as Icklesham finished on 48. Josh[18n.o.] and Sarah[10] put on 25 before Sarah was bowled which bought in Lou[11] but she was run out with 2 balls left and 6 runs short of victory but Lucy[1n.o.] and Josh could not find that boundary and we ended on 43-2. This Sunday[16th] is Brightling Ladies Tournament at Netherfield starting at 10a.m. while the Ladies travel to Pett on Tuesday[18th] and then the Mixed are at home to Civil Service on Thursday[20th] with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.