Robertsbridge Aviation Society: is holding their Aircraft Museum Open Day on Sunday 30th July. There will be a fine collection of aeronautical exhibits from World War 1 up to the present day. There will be a few stalls selling bric-a-brac, magazines, and books and there will also be a raffle. Refreshments are available too. Free parking and admission however any donations are very gratefully received as they go to help with the upkeep of the museum. For any further information please ring 880712 or 01304239711.

After advertising last week: that the Robertsbridge Club will be holding a Beer Festival in August, I must now tell you that it has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: Boot Sale is on Sunday 20th August and if you would like to book a pitch please contact 880468.

STOOLBALL: Robertsbridge Stoolball Club continue their youth policy with 3 under 14’s in their visit to Catsfield last Thursday. The hosts batted first with an opening partnership of 63 between Katey[43 retired] and Shelley[20] before Shelley was bowled by Lucy Kuhler[2-1-26]. The hosts were too strong for our young side and despite young Izzy Sullivan taking two catches from the bowling of Charlie Apps[2-2-25] Catsfield ended their 12 overs on 163-3. We lost Lou Taylor[0] first ball and Jacqui Kuhler[14] in the second over. Penny Clark[8], Lucy[10], Lisa Fifield[13] and debutant Kiera[1] all went back to the pavilion with us tottering on 59-6 but skipper Mel Mackay[9] and Charlie[18] put on 13 before Mel was bowled and then Alisha Mills[9] stayed with Charlie to put on 36 before Charlie was bowled and two runs later Alisha was caught which left Izzy[7n.o.] and Di Kitson[1n.o.] to end our innings on 117-9. The Ladies second outing was to Brightling Tournament on Sunday with again 4 under 14’s in the side. Catsfield were our first opponents and they reached 83-1 off their 4 overs and in reply Jacqui Kuhler[21], Lou Taylor[0], Lucy Kuhler[3], Mel Mackay[20n.o.] and Callum Apps[4n.o.] got us to 59. Pett were next and they reached 63-1 while in reply Jacqui[29n.o.], Lou[6], Lucy[3] and Callum[3] took us to 46. The hosts were next and they scored 92-1 which was a massive score that we would struggle to reach with our young side and it was no surprise that we only scored 45. Jacqui[2] was clean bowled second ball and then Lucy[1] and Mel[0] were both run out in the first over and when Lou[5] was caught we were 12-4 but young Callum[16] and Izzy[3] put on 15 before Izzy was run out. Alisha[3] and Di[4n.o.] ended our innings on 45. We played Icklesham in our last match too see who would come bottom as they reached 53 without loss. We lst Jacqui[2] and Callum[4] in the first over but Lou[17n.o.] and Lucy[13n.o.] could not quite get us victory as we reached 51-2. Next week the Mixed are at home to Crowhurst on Tuesday[25th] and away to Hooe on Thursday[27th] with both matches starting at 6.45p.m. while on Sunday they play at Crowhurst’ Tournament with a 10.30a.m. start.

