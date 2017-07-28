St Mary’s, Salehurst: will be holding Holy Communion at the Mission Room at 9am this Sunday 30th July and then at Salehurst at 11am will be Matins. There will also be a service of Morning Prayer at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am.

Robertsbridge Aviation Society: is holding a Museum Open Day on Sunday 30th July at Bush Barn in Robertsbridge TN325PA. There is a fine collection of aeronautical exhibits from WW1 to the present day. There will also be a few stalls selling bric-a-brac, books and refreshments and there will also be a raffle. Parking and admission is free, however there is a donation box. Any further information on 01304239711 or 01580880712.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: presents the Jazz singer Kate Daniels this month on Thursday 10th August. The Kate Daniels Quintet is Kate, Nils Solberg on guitar, Mike Piggott on violin, Paul Whitten on bass and Pete Beament on drums. This is held at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm and 10.30pm with tickets available at Judges in advance for £8 or on the door at £10.

Details on www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com or by ringing 880274.

Rev. Annette Hawkins: is available at Robertsbridge Club every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 9.30am until 11.30am. If you need a confidential listening ear for any life or spiritual issues please pop in, even if you want to just stop by for a chat.

STOOLBALL: Robertsbridge Ladies travelled to Pett last Tuesday with an inexperienced side including 6 under 19’s. The hosts batted first and an opening partnership of 29 between Erin[22] and Lou[12] was broken when Erin was caught by Sarah Clark off the bowling of Penny Clark[1-11] and 5 runs later Jackie[4] was run out. Lou was run out with the score on 62 but a partnership of 60 between Sophie[27] and Janet[55] steadied the innings before Sophie was caught by debutant Kate off the bowling of Lou Taylor[1-11] and the very next ball young Olly was bowled by another Debutant Brogan[1-16]. Janet was run out with the score on 143 and just 5 runs later Josh[11] was caught by Lou off the bowling of young Izzy Sullivan[1-11] which left Sam[3n.o.] and Gemma[7n.o.] to complete their 11 overs on 157-7. Lou[14] and Penny[12] put on 29 before Penny was caught and 10 runs later Lou was run out. Charlie Apps[3] was bowled on 43 but a partnership of 28 between Lucy Kuhler[23n.o.] and Keira[11] steadied the innings before Keira was caught and 2 runs later Brogan[1] was bowled which bought in Kate[7n.o.] to end our innings on 93-5. The Mixed team hosted Civil Service last Thursday in a 10 over match with The Bridge batting first with an opening partnership of 54 between Ian Kitson[22] and Penny Clark[13] but they both lost their wickets in the third over which bought in skipper JJ Boast[63] and Sarah Clark[4] into the fray but 7 runs were added before Sarah was caught. Lou Taylor[2] joined JJ to put on 38 before she was run out and then Lisa Fifield[4] was also run out with the score on 129. Three runs later JJ was caught which left Di Kitson[9] and Tom Ripley[2] to stop the rot but Tom was caught on 138 and then Jack Dean was caught next ball which bought in Callum Apps[3n.o.] who with Di put on 9 runs before Di was caught. Young Jack Ripley[0n.o.] joined Callum to end our 10 overs on 148-9. The visitors lost Sarah[9] on 17 when Jack Dean[1-15] clean bowled her but then a 64 partnership between Ian[44] and Elissa[37n.o.] steadied the innings but the partnership was broken when Ian was caught by JJ off the bowling of Lou[1-24] however Ben[55n.o.] saw Civil Service win by 13 runs. This Sunday[30th] is Crowhurst’ Mixed Tournament at 10.30a.m. while the Mixed play two away games next week on Tuesday 1st August they are at Icklesham and on Thursday at Catsfield with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.

