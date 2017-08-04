Robertsbridge Club: would like to let its members know that as of this month NO dogs will be allowed in the club other than Guide Dogs.

Robertsbridge Village Market: is taking place tomorrow Saturday 5th August at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12 noon. All fresh produce, home baking, lots of home made items. Also go along and catch up with friends for coffee and refreshments.

St Mary’s Salehurst: start services at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am with Holy Communion and then there will be Family Communion at Salehurst at 11am. If you should need a lift to Hurst Green please contact Rev. Annette on 01580 880282.

The church has several large projects on the go at the moment so any fund raising or ideas will be of great help.

Funds are still being looked for to repair the church clock as it appears to be a rather special and unusual timepiece, the costs are more than what was originally expected. There is also a limited amount to be spent on the electrics and improvements on the Mission Room. This is to make it a more pleasant setting for those that worship there and also to hopefully to be able to hire it out again.

If you know of any funds which can be used for these purposes or if you have any fund raising ideas please feel free to contact Patricia Barnes on 01580 860242 she will be very pleased to hear from you.

Regarding the Mission Room, there is a need for some paint and other decorating materials. Also volunteers to help out with a work party in the next few weeks. If you can help, please again contact Patricia on the above number.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding the last Boot Sale of the season on Sunday 20th August. Please contact Pete on 880468 if you would like to book a pitch at £10. If you just turn up on the day it will cost £15. This event starts at midday.

RobArt: is holding an Arts and Crafts Fair on 26th – 27th August at the Mission Room in Fair Lane. This is open both days from 10am – 4pm and has free entry. The Robertsbridge Arts Partnership supports this event. Well worth a visit.

A reminder: that Robertsbridge Jazz Club is holding its monthly evening on Thursday August 10th at Robertsbridge Hall at 8pm. More information from www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com or by contacting 880274.

Dog Mess: This next piece is to the dog walkers that use the field that is currently used by the Junior Football Club along Station Road. This is not aimed at the responsible dog owners but to the irresponsible ones that leave the dog mess in the field for others to clean up. Please if you are one of these people clean up behind your dog. The children that play football are at risk of falling into the mess. As much as the organisers clean up before they play it is not their responsibility it is the dog owners. This is a private field and if you want to continue using the field please do the decent thing and clean up after your animal. Many thanks.

Many thanks: are being sent out to Sheila Rogers for her tireless effort and commitment in running the 1st Robertsbridge Scout Group. She has been leader for 50 years and is now retiring from that position. A well-earned rest is needed I should imagine. However I hear she will still be helping out when needed. So thank you Sheila for being such a big part of the Scouting in Robertsbridge. Many young people have learnt so much from your experience and knowledge.

STOOLBALL: Robertsbridge Mixed team hosted Crowhurst last Tuesday in an eleven over match with The Bridge missing some key players. Graham Clark[12] and Jacqui Kuhler[12] opened the batting but both lost their wickets with the score on 27 while Stand in skipper Ian Kitson[10] and Penny Clark[9] put on 21 before Ian was caught. Penny was caught with the score on 54 and then Lou Taylor[0] was bowled without adding to the score but a 23 run partnership between Dave Kuhler[22] and Sarah Clark[8] steadied the innings until Sarah was bowled. 7 runs were added before Dave was caught and Josh Lewis[0] was caught with the score on 84-8. Di Kitson[4] was run out which left the two young boys Jack Dean[16n.o.] and Callum Apps[3n.o.] to end our innings on 109-9. Crowhurst’ reply saw the dangerous Jason[10] caught by Ian off the bowling of Sarah[1-10] but Natallie[25n.o.] and John[120n.o.] saw the visitors home by 57 runs. The Bridge mixed team played at Hooe last Thursday on a cold and blustery evening. Put into bat Ian Kitson[21] and Jacqui Kuhler[16] put on 34 before Jacqui was bowled which bought in Sarah Clark[16n.o.] to join Ian but with the score on 50 Ian was caught. Skipper JJ Boast[134n.o.] joined Sarah to take our final score to 211-2 off the 10 overs. The hosts could never keep up the scoring rate against some tight bowling and excellent fielding by The Bridge. Mark J[0] was caught by JJ off the bowling of Lou Taylor[1-12] with 5 runs on the board and 17 runs later Dave[11] was run out while Sally[33n.o.] carried her bat through to the end as Hooe’s other batsmen failed to cope with the tight bowling. David[13] was clean bowled by young Callum Apps[1-9] and then Lisa Fifield[2-5] produced the over of the innings by bowling Mark[7] and Ade[0] as the hosts tottered on 71-5 but Ginette[5n.o.] joined Sally to take their total to 80-5 and a massive 131 run victory for the Bridge. The Bridge mixed team played at Crowhurst Tournament last Sunday and lost every match. Scorpions batted first where our fielding was excellent in running out 3 of their batsmen as they ended their 4 overs on 61-3 however Keith Apps[33n.o.] and Penny Clark[4] could not keep up the over rate and when Penny was run out Sarah Clark[17n.o.] tried to push the rate along but fell 2 runs short of victory. Staplecross were next and we took a wicket on the 4th ball when Sarah bowled out Jane[4] but an unbeaten 65 by Adrian set up a target of 87 but despite skipper JJ Boast[45n.o.] and Sarah[12n.o.] we could only reach 70 to lose by 17 runs. Our final game was against favourites Icklesham and again Sarah claimed the only wicket with the help of a catch by Graham Clark as Icklesham ended on 69-1. We started well with Richard Apps[36n.o.] and Sarah[5] putting on 23 before Sarah was run out but nobody else could stay with Richard and we lost by 3 runs. This Sunday is Icklesham’ Mixed Tournament starting at 10.30a.m. while the Ladies play 2 games next week on Tuesday[8th] away to Hooe and on Thursday[10th] at home to Brightling with both matches starting at 6.45p.m. .

