St Marys Salehurst: will be starting the services this week Sunday 20th August with Holy Communion in the Mission room at 9am. At 11am will be Mattins at Salehurst. There will be All Age Worship at 4pm at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. If you would like a lift please contact Pat Barnes on 01580 860242.

September 18th is the anniversary of Rev. Annette Hawkins and John coming to Salehurst. The church would like to thank them both for all they have done over their first year in the parish and look forward to her ministry growing in the years to come.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: Boot Sale is on Sunday 20th August at midday. This is the last one of the season so if you would like a pitch to sell your bits and pieces before winter sets in this is your chance. Ring Pete on 880468 to book a pitch at £10 or just turn up on the day for £15. There are refreshments and bargains available throughout the day.

Bonfire season is fast approaching, if you would like to pay your subs or join please pop in and see Sandie at the Floral Boutique. No pay means no away days.

Robertsbridge Arts and Crafts Exhibition: is taking place on the last Bank Holiday weekend Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th. If you are not heading to the coast or have a few hours with not a lot to do please head along to the Mission Room in Fair Lane. Both days are open from 10am – 4pm. Many of the local village artists will be exhibiting their work. It’s a chance to meet and mingle and even buy some of the work created by local talented artists.

Roger Hill has been persuading 20 local artists to come together to put on this exhibition of their work and to raise much needed funds for the Mission Room. If you have been up Fair Lane recently you may have noticed that this lovely old building is in need of some TLC. Work is ongoing with decorating, electrical work and all of these things cost money. Even though admission is free to the exhibition there will be a collection towards the upkeep of the hall.

Over the two days you can see oils, watercolours, acrylics paintings, photography, sculpture in wood and stone, jewellery and cards, in fact there is something for most tastes. The bonus is that many of the works are available to purchase at reasonable prices. Taking part also will be Robertsbridge Arts Partnership with details of other upcoming arts events in the village.

For any further information you can go to www.facebook.com/robartexhibition

STOOLBALL: Last week the Ladies had two games scheduled the first at Hooe on Tuesday which was cancelled due to the rain but on Thursday The Bridge hosted Brightling in an exciting and close match with The Bridge winning by just 1 run. Brightling lost opener Tom for 3 with just 6 runs on the board after some good fielding led to his run out and 12 runs later the dangerous Sarah was caught by Callum Apps off the bowling of Lou Taylor for 5 but a 32 run partnership between Lilly and Sandra stopped the rot before Lilly was clean bowled by Callum for 23. Carolyn joined Sandra to put on 18 before Sandra was run out for 23 but that bought in Glenis who with Carolyn added a further 77 runs before Carolyn was run out for 48 which left Libby[3n.o.] and Glenis[27n.o.] to end Brightling’ 11 overs on 146-5. Jacqui Kuhler was caught for 6 with just 9 runs on the board but a second wicket partnership of 61 between Penny Clark[19] and Sarah Clark[33] steadied the innings but both were run out with the score on 70. Kate Blanch and Lou put on 45 before Kate was bowled for 21 and 2 runs later skipper Mel Mackay was bowled for 2. Lou reached 16 before she was bowled and we were still 27 runs short of victory when Lucy Kuhler and Lisa Fifield put on 11 runs before Lisa was caught for 4 which bought in young Callum to join Lucy and in an exciting finish they managed to get the 16 runs needed for victory on the last ball with Lucy finishing on 20n.o. and Callum 3n.o. On Sunday the Mixed team played at Brightling’s Tournament and with a young side we failed to win a game but on the positive side it is giving the youngsters experience playing in tournaments however Richard Apps won the most catches medal. Monday[21st] we play our next cricket match against the Football Club at 6.15p.m. while on Thursday[24th] the Ladies are away to Icklesham at 6.30p.m.

