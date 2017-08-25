Arts and Crafts Fair: this coming Bank Holiday weekend 26-27th August in The Church Rooms, Fair Lane, Robertsbridge from 10-4pm both days. FREE ADMISSION.

The next Meet Of The Tongue: is Friday 1st Sept with special guest Greg Harper.

A monthly open performance group of poetry, music and storytelling upstairs at The Ostrich, Station Road 8-10pm { doors open 7.30 ] entry £4/£5 , age 12-16 Free.

Merriments Gardens: Hurst Green, E Sussex open in aid of Macmillian Cancer Support on Wed 6th Sept 10-5pm. Entrance £7 , seniors £6 , Children free..

This month Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is proud to present the Sue Richardson Quintet. Sue Richardson [trumpet], Mike Hext [trombone], Ted Beament [piano], Simon Thorpe [bass] and Pete Beament [drums] Thursday 14th Sept 8-10.30pm at The Village Hall, Station Road, Robertsbridge. Tickets £10 on the door or £8 in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge. www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com Info 1580880274

St Mary’s Salehurst: Services this week, Sunday August 27th, will be 11am Holy Communion at St Mary’s Salehurst. If you prefer an earlier service there is a 9am Holy Communion at Holy Trinity, Hurst Green - if you need a lift please contact Rev Annette on 01580 880282.

Have you given any more thought to joining the Alpha course which starts on 6th September? There is a free meal, a video and discussion about the Christian faith. It’s a great opportunity to find out more about what goes on in church and why, and to be able to ask lots of questions. Rev Annette would be happy to hear from you if you want to know more.

Coming up soon will be the St Mary’s Breakfast on Saturday September 9th and is held at the Salehurst Halt. The breakfast starts at 8.30am and following this there will be a speaker and further time to chat - finishes by 10am.

ROBERTSBRIDGE UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB: are having a family treasure hunt on Sunday 17th Sept at 3pm. Starting at The Robertsbridge Club at 3pm - BBQ and music from pm. Prizes and raffle at 5pm. This is suitable for all ages and is takes place in the centre of the village. Tickets £4 adults, £1 children from Judges bakery, The Robertsbridge Club and on the day on the door. BUY tickets before 5th Sept and you will be entered into a draw for a £20 voucher for use at The Salehurst Halt.

DARTS: The very popular ‘Open Pairs Darts Knockout’ will be at Robertsbridge Club on Sunday 27th August 2017 with registration at 7.30p.m. Entry is just £1 and is open to anybody who enjoys either playing or watching and is a fun event for all. There will be a raffle and cheap drinks in the bottom bar in comfortable surroundings for you to enjoy the last bank holiday before Christmas so why not come along and join us for a bit of fun.

FOOTBALL: The Birdge’ new season starts on Saturday 2nd September when both teams will be at Oaklands Park, Sedlescombe with the 2nd team playing against Sedlescombe Rangers III K.O. 2p.m. while the 1st team K.O. 4p.m. The Officers, Committee members and players would like to thank Playfoot Engineering for their sponsorship of both teams this season.

STOOLBALL: The Bridge Mixed team rounded of their season with two matches last week. On Tuesday we hosted Brightling and batting first we struggled against a very good side with opener’s Ian Kitson[46] and Kate Blanch[3] putting on 27 before Kate was caught and just 22 runs later skipper Mel Mackay was caught for 12. Young Lucy Kuhler came in and shared a 28 run partnership with Ian before Ian was caught which bought in Dave Kuhler who put on 18 runs with his daughter when Lucy was caught for 12. Charlie Apps[12n.o.] joined Dave[35n.o.] to put on 40 to end our 11 overs on 135-4. Mark[31] and Jo[12] put on 38 before Jo was run out and then Ginette was caught by Josh Lewis for 3 off the bowling of Jack Dean[1-17] and with the score on 57 Mark was run out. David[25] and Lilly[12] shared a partnership of 33 before David was bowled by Ian and 3 balls later he bowled Lilly to end his over taking 2 wickets for 11 runs. Marc[26] and Mandy[5] put on 34 before Marc was clean bowled by Alan Apps[1-10] with the score on 124 but The Bridge came back with 2 run out’s. Mandy was first with the score on 130 and then Jessica[2] just 5 runs later. The Bridge fought till the end with young Callum Apps[1-9] having Glenis[0] caught by Ian but Rob[15n.o.] and Chiffer[1n.o.] saw Brightling win by 10 runs. Thursday saw the Mixed play against Scorpions with both teams fielding a lot of young players. The hosts batted first and lost opener Angela[3] with the score on 11 when Dave Kuhler[1-8] clean bowled her and just 24 runs later the other opener Alan[15] was caught by Ian Kitson off the bowling of Jack Dean and Jack finished his over with figures of 2-21 when he had Aaron[10] caught by Phil Green. Will[0] was caught by Jacqui Kuhler off the bowling of her daughter Lucy and then Yvette was run out with the hosts tottering on 51-5 but a partnership of 23 between Leah[23] and Tian[10] was broken when Tian became Jack’ third victim caught by Lou Taylor to give Jack figures of 2-3-27. Leah was caught by Phil from the bowling of Lucy and just 1 run later Lucy claimed her third wicket when she had Lorraine[0] caught by Ian to finish with figures of 2-3-11. Jenny[3] was run out while Holly[9n.o.] and Aiden[2n.o.] completed their 10 overs on 92-9. Skipper Mel Mackay sent in the young pairing of Callum Apps and Lucy and they put on 15 before Callum was bowled for 5 but a 30 run partnership between Jack and Lucy was broken when Jack was caught for 18. Lucy was caught for 21 with the score on 60 but a 28 run partnership between Dave[23] and Lisa Fifield[13n.o.] steadied the innings before Dave was run out. Phil[14n.o.] joined Lisa to see us to victory by 14 runs in a very enjoyable and friendly match. The Cooper Cup cricket match against The Forge last Wednesday saw us create a record by being bowled out for just 37 and consequently we lost the match. The Ladies end their season with a home match against Icklesham on Tuesday 29th August at 6.30p.m.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at {http://www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/|www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/|www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/}

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.