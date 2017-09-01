Pilates: Tuesday 5th September there’s a drop in Pilates class with Liz Simpson, MCSP SRP, at Robertsbridge village hall - £7.00/ hour 5.30 -6.30pm.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge, sponsored by Playfoot Engineering, kick off the season with a ‘double header’ at Sedlescombe Rangers with the 1st team starting at 4p.m. and the 2nd team against Rangers III at 2p.m. tomorrow.

STOOLBALL: The Ladies played at Icklesham last Thursday and lost by 10 runs. Sarah Clark[28] and Kate Blanch[3] opened the innings but Kate was bowled with just 8 runs on the board however a 42 run partnership between Sarah and Jacqui Kuhler steaded the innings before Sarah was bowled. Abigail Green joined Jacqui to put on 41 before Jacqui was bowled and the very next ball young Kiera Blanch was caught with 91 on the board. Abigail[13] and Penny Clark[6] put on 8 before both were run out which left Lou Taylor[9n.o.] and Lucy Kuhler[1n.o.] to end the 10 overs on 112-6. Icklesham made light work reaching that total with openers Hannah[31] and Rachael[81n.o.] sharing a 105 partnership before Hannah was caught and bowled by Abigail in the 9th over. Rory[3n.o.] joined Rachael to end their innings on 122-1. Our final match is on Sunday 3rd September when the Mixed team play at Hooe’s Tournament at 10.30a.m.

