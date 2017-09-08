Robertsbridge Arts Partnership: present this evening Friday 8th September `George – Don’t Do That `. It is an irresistible blend of wit and wisdom that made Joyce Grenfell a house hold name for many years and left many fond memories of a unique performer. This special show in Robertsbridge is to celebrate Joyce Grenfell, the much-loved comedienne, raconteur and singer. The award-winning actor Catherine Flye will recall this inimitable entertainer in a distinctive performance of songs and monologues.

It promises to be a warm, amusing, touching evening. The show is being held at Robertsbridge Hall with the doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are available at Judges Bakery at £9 for adults and under 16`s just £6. You can also go online to rap.org.uk@gmail.com

St Mary’s Breakfast Club: is meeting this Saturday 9th September (tomorrow) at the Salehurst Halt. The speaker for this month is Rev. Chris Hodgkin’s who is the Rural Business Chaplin and he will be speaking about his work in the rural community. The breakfast starts at 8.30am and will be finished at 10am. If you would like to go along please contact Angela on 880307.

St Mary’s services this week Sunday 10th September start at 9am in the Mission Room with Holy Communion and at Salehurst at 11am also for Holy Communion.

At Holy Trinity Church in Hurst Green there will be Breakfast Church at 9am, if you require a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

HARVEST: Most of the crops are now gathered in which means that Harvest Festival will soon be upon us. There are 3 dates to note this year starting with Sty Mary’s Harvest Supper on Friday 29th September being held at Salehurst Primary School. There will be no tickets this year, but the request for donations on the night will be for raising funds to go to a local food charity. The following day on Saturday 30th September there is a joint Churches Creative Exhibition also being held in the Primary School between 9.30am – 12.30am. This will be on the theme of `Harvest` and you can enter drawings, paintings, collage, writing, photos, baking – anything to reflect the theme of Harvest. If you would like to know more about either of the above events please contact Gail on 880238.

The Annual family Harvest Festival Service will be taking place at St Mary’s on Sunday 1st October at 11am.

Robertsbridge United Junior Football Club: is holding a `Family Treasure Hunt` on Sunday 17th September starting at 3pm. This is suitable for all ages and will be starting from Robertsbridge Club. The hunt is to be completed by walking around the centre of the village solving the clues. Thickets cost £4 for adults and £1 for children and can be purchased from Judges, Robertsbridge Club in advance or on the day.

Pilates Classes: are being held ion Robertsbridge Hall on a Tuesday evening between 5.30pm – 6.30pm. This started on Tuesday this week and is being run by Liz Simpson MCSP SRP Chartered Physiotherapist. For any information please contact 07769680895 or liz@1066physio.co.uk

Sad news: We would like to send our condolences to a very local family, the Hardys. Anyone that has been in the village for any length of time will know that this family has been here for years and years and that they were a very large family and still are, being dotted around the area. We send our wishes to Peg, Ian and Mark and family on the sad passing of Bunker (Gordon) Hardy. He was such a character in his time, a real old country chap. He has suffered from ill health in recent years and has been in hospital for the last few months. Sadly he lost his battle a couple of weeks ago. His funeral is to take place on Friday 29th September at Hastings Crematorium at 2pm. Then afterwards at Mountfield Club. At the request of the family, if you would like to attend, please wear bright colours and no black. Bunk was always a cheerful chap in his day and I was always greeted with `Alright gal ` whenever we met.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United got their season underway with both teams losing 3-1 to Sedlescombe Rangers. The 1st team travelled the short distance to Oaklands Park in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division and a mistake by Bridge keeper Grant Lewis gifted Rangers the lead after just 10 minutes and they doubled their lead on 35 minutes for a 2-0 lead at the break. 5 Minutes into the re-start Jethro Warren was fouled in the box and he got up a scored however poor marking on the hour allowed Rangers to secure all three points with Michael Stone being awarded man of the match. The 2nd team travelled to Bulverhythe to play Sedlescombe Rangers III in Division 5 and just 7 minutes into the game The Bridge were a goal behind and 10 minutes before the break Rangers doubled their lead. Rangers made it 3-0 after 56 minutes but he Bridge did pull a goal back on 69 minutes through a penalty converted by Paul Rockett but there was no way back for The Bridge. Tomorrow both team’s are at home to Battle Baptists with the 2nd team K.O. 2p.m. against The Baptists III and The Bridge 1st team K.O. 4p.m. against the Baptists I.

STOOLBALL: The Ladies ended their season in a close match at home to Icklesham last Tuesday with the visitors batting first in a 10 over match. Holly[11] and Heidi[65n.o.] put on 36 before Holly was caught by Sarah Clark off the bowling of Callum Apps[1-13] and 14 runs later good fielding led to Tom[9] being run out. Katey[13] shared a 36 run partnership with Heidi before being run out and just 2 balls later Hannah[0] was also run out. Ann[12n.o.] joined Heidi to end their innings on 120-4. We started well with Penny Clark[36] and Charlie Apps[14] sharing a 39 partnership before Charlie was run out but then Callum[37n.o.] put on 55 with Penny before she was caught. Skipper Mel Mackay[0] was bowled while Sarah[9n.o.] and Callum pushed the score along but failed by 3 runs in the fading light.

The Mixed team played at Hooe’s Tournament last Sunday and came second on runs difference to Icklesham in the round robin matches.

Well done to skipper JJ Boast(who got the most runs), Charlie Apps, Keith Apps, Richard Apps, Kiera Blanch, Penny Clark, Di Kitson, Ian Kitson.

