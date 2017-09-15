Robertsbridge & District Push Penny and Darts League: is now believe it or not in its 91st year. The AGM will be held this evening Friday 15th September starting at 8pm at Robertsbridge Club. New teams are always more than welcome.

Robertsbridge Aviation Society: is holding a Jumble Sale tomorrow Saturday 16th September at Bush Barn Farm TN32 5PA. This is on from 2pm until 4pm with free parking and free admission. There will be stalls of clothes, toys, books, bric-a-brac and refreshments. All stalls will be under cover so no worries about rain. Contact number if needed is 01304239711.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be starting this Sunday 17th September with Holy Communion in the Mission room at 9am and then Matins will be at 11am at Salehurst. The children’s Sunday Club will be taking place this week during the 11am service. This welcomes all children of primary school age and meets in the vestry at the front of the church. There is to be an All Age Worship at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 4pm. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

Reminder for Family Treasure Hunt: that is being run by the Robertsbridge United Junior Football Club on Sunday 17th September starting from the Robertsbridge Club at 3pm. afterwards there is to be a BBQ and music.

The Junior Club is still having major problems with inconsiderate dog walkers allowing dog fouling on their pitch. This is a private field belonging to Robertsbridge Hall and as of yet has not stopped dog walking on it. Please if you go onto the field with a dog make sure you have a bag to pick up deposits. It is not kind, nice or healthy for the children and organisers to have to pick up after dogs. Many owners are responsible, and as usual in life it will probably be the minority ruining it for the majority.

Robertsbridge Hall: is holding an evening of Progressive Whist on Thursday 21st September starting at 7pm. All are welcome.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding its monthly meeting at Robertsbridge Club on Thursday 21st September at 8pm. If you are a member please head that way as it now getting closer to the main event in November. If you would like to help on the Night with marshalling or collecting please contact the Bonfire Society on Face book or go into Sandie and put your name down. Many thanks in advance; we need as many helpers as possible on the night.

Old Wood Surgery: will be holding an Open Flu Clinic on Saturday September 23rd between 8am – 2pm. If you need a vaccination please go along or ring 880790 for further information.

Robertsbridge Branch of the Royal British Legion: is holding a Quiz Night on Friday 23rd October. This is to be held at the Church Room in Fair Lane and the doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. More details to follow nearer the time.

Annual Remembrance Concert: is being held the Sunday before Remembrance Sunday at Salehurst Church. This is an evening of music, song, poems, prose and real stories. This raises much-needed funds for the Royal British Legion. If you have anything you would like to present, from any of the above genres please can you contact Paul Kemble on Face book as he is organising the concert and knows what slots are available.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 1st team hosted Battle Baptists last week in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division looking for their first points of the season. The visitors started well and only Bridge keeper Grant Lewis preventing them taking the lead on 5 minutes with a great save. The Bridge took the lead after 20 minutes when Guy Ballard was tripped in the box and Jethro Warren made sure of the spot kick. The Baptists were thwarted again 5 minutes later when their striker’s shot was well saved by Lewis. On the hour mark the churchers levelled from the spot and they secured all three points when the Bridge defence did not shut down their forward and he scored in the top corner 10 minutes from the end. Steven Thomson was man of the match. The Bridge 2nd team hosted Battle Baptists III in Division 5 and were a goal down after just 10 minutes when they failed to mark at the near post from a corner allowing the churches to head home but the lead was short lived when 5 minutes later a cross from Andy Barden found Michael Morgan to head home. Bridge keeper Nick Townsend kept the score level at half time with a tip over the bar on 25 minutes. Both sides pushed hard for the winner and that came 10 minutes from the end when Dan Goodsell shot into the bottom corner to give The Bridge all three points. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to leaders Hollington United while the 2nd team host new comers Beckley Rangers with both matches K.O. 3p.m.

