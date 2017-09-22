FFOTBALL : Robertsbridge United had mixed fortunes last week with a win and a loss. The 1st team travelled to Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division leaders Hollington United and were on the back foot from the start with Michael Stone putting in a last ditch tackle to deny the hosts a lead after just 10 minutes but 5 minutes later their forward was put through and made no mistake. Two more goals before the break gave the hosts a 3-0 lead. 5 minutes after the re-start The Bridge got a goal back when Phil Green finished low into the corner but it was short lived as Hollington re-stored their three goal advantage 5 minutes later and the rout was complete 10 minutes from time when slack marking allowed their forward to finish. Justin Mewett was awarded man of the match. The 2nd team hosted Division 5 new comers Beckley Rangers to the Clappers where The Bridge ran out 2-0 winners. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Hawkhurst United while the 2nd team travel to Icklesham Casuals II with both matches K.O. 3p.m.

