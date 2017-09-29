Glottenham Manor: is holding a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Care this morning Friday 29th September at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome to go along.

St Mary’s Salehurst: starts with the Harvest Supper tonight Friday 29th September at Salehurst Primary School starting at 7.30pm. Then tomorrow morning Saturday 30th September there will be a Combined Churches Creative Exhibition at the Primary School between 9.30am – 12.30pm. The theme of the Exhibition is Harvest. Refreshments will be available during the day.

Sunday 1st October will start with Communion at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

At Salehurst at 11am the service will be Family Communion. This will be the Harvest Festival service. If you wish to take gifts of harvest they will be taken to the Family Support Worker in Hastings.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: are holding a last fundraiser before the main event in November. This will be a Clay Pigeon Shoot on Sunday 8th October at the Normanhurst CPS Centre, Normanhurst Estate in Catsfield. Registration is at 1pm for a 1.30pm start with £25 buying you 50 sporting clays, a burger and unlimited teas or coffees. There will be a prize for Top Scorer and also a raffle. Please support if you can as this will help with costs for Bonfire Celebrations. If you would like to donate a raffle prize please contact Sandie or drop it into the Floral Boutique. The next Bonfire Society meeting is on Thursday 12th October at Robertsbridge Club starting at 8pm. There is a need for marshals or collectors for Bonfire Night again if you can help please contact Sandie. Robertsbridge Guides, Brownies and Rainbows - will be holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday 14th October at the Church Room in Fair Lane between 10am – 12 noon. If you have any jumble that you would like to donate please contact Jane on 880619 or 07342637820 to arrange collection.

Darvell Open Afternoon: is being held on Saturday 14th October between 2pm – 5pm. There will be activities for the children, horse cart rides, a petting zoo, refreshments and more. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the afternoon. For further information please contact 01580 883300.

If you live in the Bishops Lane area, Heathfield Gardens end and heard or saw anything on Friday night, a van was quite badly damaged between 10pm and lights out at around mid night. The van was damaged all along the driver’s side and the person who did this did not admit to it or contact the owner. If you know anything please contact me.

Reports of dog fouling: are starting to increase again in the George Hill and the twitten down from the clock tower and Station Road. If you own a dog please clean up behind it, if you see someone not doing so please inform them that this is an offence and also very unhealthy for the children and public walking these paths. Bearing in mind that a lot of children walk these routes to school.

A date for the diary: Christmas Capers this year will be on Friday 1st December.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United 1st team recorded their first win of the season with a hard fought home match against unbeaten local rivals Hawkhurst United in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division. The Bridge started lively but poor finishing let them down. Jethro Warren had a long range shot tipped over by the visiting keeper on 20 minutes while the visitors took the lead against the run of play on the half hour mark when the Bridge defence failed to clear a corner and their forward nodded in from six yards for the half time lead. The visitors could have doubled their lead 5 minutes after the re-start but Bridge keeper Grant Lewis tipped the ball over which inspired the home side to attack and they were rewarded on the hour when Guy Ballard ran through to score. Both sides looked for the winner and that came 5 minutes from the end when Man of the Match Ballard battled his way through to earn all three points. The 2nd team earned a 3-3 draw at Icklesham Casuals II in Division 5. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Crowhurst in the ESFL Premier Travel Challenge Cup K.O. 2.30p.m. while the 2nd team are at home to unbeaten Division 5 leaders Hampden Park K.O. 3p.m.