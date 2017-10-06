Rock`n`roll: tonight Friday 6th October at Robertsbridge Club. This is held the first Friday in every month and dancing is to a selection of Rock`n`roll hits played by DJ Tom.

Entry is just £2 for club members and £4 for non-members.

Robertsbridge Saturday Market: is being held tomorrow 7th October at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12 noon. All fresh produce, home baking and lots of home made items. Start the Christmas shopping !!! Why not go along and meet up with friends and have coffee and chance to buy a bargain.

St Mary’s Salehurst: start services this week Sunday 8th October with Holy Communion in the Mission room at 9am, there is also Breakfast Church being held at 9am at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. If you need a lift to this service please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

At 11am there will be Holy Communion held at Salehurst.

The churches would like to thank all those that contributed to the Combined Churches Creative Exhibition that was held last Saturday. There were a lovely lot of paintings, collage and even some baked goods with a hoot of Autumn Owls from Little Gumboots Playgroup. Thank you to all those that went along and had a look and supported the event.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: will be holding its last fundraiser before bonfire night, this Sunday 8th October at Normanhurst CPS Centre, Normanhurst Estate in Catsfield TN33 9DJ.

This will be a Clay Pigeon Shoot with registration starting at 1pm and shooting starting at 1.30pm.

£25 will get you 50 sporting clays, a burger and unlimited tea/coffee. There will a prize for the top scorer.

There is also to be a raffle to raise a few extra pounds.

Please support if you can.

If you cannot support this event can you possibly help out by either marshalling on Bonfire Night or by being a collector for the evening? All monies collected on the street have to be donated, so our village benefits from the money taken in the collecting buckets. Please think about this and if you can please let Sandie know at The Floral Boutique.

Robertsbridge Archaeological Society: begins its season on Friday 13th October at Robertsbridge Hall. This starts at 7.30pm.

The first meeting is `Henry III` – The beginning of Parliament. The de Montford Rebellion & The Battle of Lewes by James Dickinson.

Robertsbridge Rainbows, Brownies and Guides: are holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday 14th October at 10am at the Church Hall in Fair Lane. This is one of the best fundraisers they have so please try and support if you can. If you have any jumble or anything that you would like collected please contact 07342637820 to arrange a time.

Robertsbridge United Football Club: is hosting a Race Night at Robertsbridge Club on Saturday 14th October between 7.30pm – 11.30pm a great fun night.

Are you interested in Drama?: If so you may be interested in the next piece.

There are to be 2 free taster days held at Robertsbridge Hall. The first is on Saturday 21st October with three sessions. The first if for small children and is being held between 1.30am – 12 noon. The second is for older children between 12 yrs and 16yrs and is on between 1.30pm – 3pm. The third one is for over 16yrs and is on between 4pm – 5.30pm

The second day is for adults and will be taking place again at Robertsbridge Hall on Tuesday 24th October between 7.30pm – 9pm. If you would like any information on these days please contact info@englishstageevents.com

Just for information: there is a Charity Shop opened in Hurst Green Church on Wednesday mornings between 9am – 12 noon. There may be a bargain or two to be found, or if you would like to donate any good quality items of clothing or household items they will be gratefully received.

Our sincere condolences: to Richard, Julie and family on the death of Roy Hawthorn last week.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United F.C., sponsored by Playfoot Engineering Ltd, saw both teams have good results last week with the 1st team beating Crowhurst 5-2 in the 1st round of the Premier Travel Challenge Cup and the 2nd team earning a draw against Division 5 leaders Hampden Park. The Bridge 1st team travelled to Crowhurst and for the first 20 minutes both sides played a cat & mouse game with neither side taking their chances but the deadlock was broken on 35 minutes when Phil Green’s corner was headed home by man of the match Guy Ballard for a half time lead. The second period saw the hosts forward have a great shot saved by Bridge keeper Grant Lewis and on the hour mark Curtis Coombes doubled the lead with a low shot. Full back Chris Phillips made a surging run leaving all Crowhurst’ players for dead as he crossed the ball for Roberto Martellini to tap in and it was 4-0 five minutes later when Ballard rounded the keeper to score. Poor defending saw the hosts pull a goal back on 85 minutes but 2 minutes from time Green restored the four goal cushion but Crowhurst scored with the last kick of the game to make 5-2 to the Bridge and a 2nd round match at Herstmonceux in November. The Bridge 2nd team hosted Division 5 leaders Hampden Park who came to the Clappers without dropping a point so far and they started well taking a 2 goal lead after just 18 minutes but The Bridge battled back and reduced the arrears on 31 minutes when Josh Goodsell headed home. The half time team talk inspired the Bridge and Andy Barden’ 20 yard shot looked to be going in until the visiting keeper tipped it round the post on 57 minutes. The Bridge kept pushing for the equaliser and that came on 78 minutes when a Neil Gofton corner went in off the visiting keeper and despite the Bridge’ dominance they could not find the winner but were worthy of a point. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Sidley United in the 1st Round of the Hastings F.A. Intermediate Cup at Hooe Recreation K.O. 2.30p.m. while the 2nd team are at home to Herstmonceux II in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 K.O. 3p.m. The next fund-raiser is on Saturday 14th October 2017 at Robertsbridge Club where we are having a ‘Race Night’ which is a free entry for anybody to come along and enjoy an evening of fun and cheap drinks.