Reminders: of events on this week end in our Village.

Robertsbridge Guides, Brownies and Rainbows - Jumble Sale, Saturday 14th October at the Mission Room Fair Lane starting at 10am.

Darvell: open afternoon between 2pm – 5pm.

Robertsbridge United Football Club – Race Night at Robertsbridge Club starting at 7.30pm

St Mary’s Salehurst: start its services this Sunday 15th October with Holy Communion at 9am in the Mission Room and at Salehurst at 11am Matins will be held. At 4pm the All Age Service will take place at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. If you need a lift please contact 07984420074.

Elspeth Howell is gathering goods and presents for St Mary’s Christmas Fair that is being held on Saturday 25th November. If you can help in any way please contact Elspeth via St Mary’s.

Progressive Whist Evening: is taking place on Thursday 19th October at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7pm. Everyone is welcome.

Halloween Family Disco: is being held at Robertsbridge Club and being organised by Robertsbridge United Junior Football Club. This is on Friday 27th October between 5pm – 7pm. There will be competitions, fancy dress and treats.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United had mixed fortunes last week with a win and a loss. The Bridge 1st team travelled to Sidley United in the 1st Round of the Hastings F.A. Intermediate Cup and were a goal down after just 10 minutes when The Bridge defence failed to clear a cross and the home forward had a free header but it could have been 1-1 10 minutes later when Roberto Martellini broke through but his first shot was well saved and the follow up was blasted over the bar. Sidley were 2-0 up after 25 minutes when The Bridge defence were caught out by another cross. The second half saw The Bridge pull a goal back on 65 minutes when a good through ball from Curtis Coombes found Phil Green who split the home defence to finish neatly and with just 5 minutes left man of the match Paul Barnes saw his 25 yard shot hit the post and go safe. The Bridge 2nd team hosted Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 third placed Herstmonceux II with both sides having chances in the first half hour but The Bridge broke the deadlock when Neil Gofton’s corner was headed home by the unmarked Justin Mewett and 4 minutes later it was 2-0 when a free kick was headed home by Adam Hardy for a half time lead. The second period saw The Bridge dominate with man of the match Dan Goodsell out-standing in midfield but failing to score until the 85th minutes when substitute Jason Marsh broke through to beat the keeper and a minute from time he secured all three points for The Bridge with another goal and a 4-0 win. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Bexhill Town while the 2nd team are away to West Hill United II at the William Parker School with both matches K.O. 3p.m. Don’t forget tomorrow we are holding a ‘Race Night’ at Robertsbridge Club from 7.30p.m. Entry is free and if you’ve not been before it is great fun and you don’t have to bet just come and enjoy the evening in comfortable surroundings and cheap drinks. This is a fund-raising event for The Bridge and your support is welcome.