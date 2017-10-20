St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding Holy Communion at 11am at Salehurst. Earlier at5 9am Holy Communion will be held at Holy Trinity Hurstgreen. If you need a lift please ring 01580 880282.

RAP: is supporting a new play for halls on Friday 27th October at Robertsbridge Hall. Farnham Maltings will be putting on a production of `Brilliance`. Doors and bar open at 7pm for the play to start at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Judges with adults at £9 and Under 16`s £6.

Robertsbridge United Junior Football Club: is holding a Halloween Disco on Friday 27th October. This is for the smaller people and will be at Robertsbridge Club between 5pm – 7pm. There will be a raffle, competitions for Best Halloween Fancy Dress, Creepiest Pumpkin and Spookiest Picture. Entry forms are available from the Village Store. Tickets in advance are £2.50 and on the door at £3.00 why not take the children and have a `spooktactular ` time.

ROBERTSBRIDGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Their Winter outing is on Monday 4th December to WINDSOR . This outing is priced just for the journey. Windsor has interesting shops, you can take the open top bus and see the long walk, Eton College and of course visit Windsor Castle. the cost of the trip is £20.00 Your booking MUST be received before the 4th Nov to avoid cancellation costs. Cheques payable to Robertsbridge Community Association. Please send to Mrs A Barden, Lime Tree Cottage, Bellhurst Road, Robertsbridge TN32 5DS For more info call 01580 880457. The coach leaves Robertsbridge Railway Station at 8.30am or Hurst Green at 8.40am.

DARTS: We start the season with an away match at Mountfield Club tonight 8p.m.

FOOTBALL: Both Robertsbridge United teams won last week by two clear goals with the 1st team winning 3-1 against Bexhill Town in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division although it did not start well as poor defending allowed the visitors striker to tap in after 20 minutes and The Bridge could have levelled 5 minutes later when Guy Ballard’ snap shot was tipped over by the visiting keeper. The second period saw The Bridge level on 50 minutes when Phil Green’ cross was headed home by Ballard and Ballard gave The Bridge the lead with another header on the hour mark after some good work in midfield by man of the match Paul Barnes. The Town did score after 75 minutes only for the goal to be ruled out by the linesman’s flag and 10 minutes later Ballard was fouled in the box and Jethro Warren made no mistake with the spot kick to give The Bridge a deserved three points. The 2nd team played at West Hill United II in Division 5 and got off to a good start when Paul Rockett scored after just 3 minutes but missed chances saw the score remain 1-0 at half time. The second period saw The Bridge double their lead when substitute Joe Lyne scored on 61 minutes but it was a case of missed chances that let the home side off a heavier defeat. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Ore Athletic at Tilekiln while the 2nd team are at home to Wittersham II with both matches K.O. 3p.m.