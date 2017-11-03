Robertsbridge Community Association: is hoping to run a Trip to Windsor on Monday 4th December. If you are interested in going, contact Anne Barden on 01580 880457 before tomorrow November 4th as that is when the booking deadline is.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be this Sunday November 5th, holding Holy Communion at 9am in Holy Trinity in Hurst Green with a lift available if you need one by ringing 880828.

At 11am in Salehurst there will be Family Communion in modern language.

In the evening of the 5th November there is to be the Remembrance Concert organised by Paul Bielecki. This starts at 6pm and will be held in St Mary’s Church. It will include performers from the West End shows War Horse, Mama Mia and Kinky Boots. That in itself has to be worth the £5 ticket price that is raising funds for the Royal British Legion and the church. There will be singing, prose and much more to be of interest and be thought provoking at this time of year.

A couple of dates coming up are the Church Breakfast on 18th November and the Christmas Fair on 25th November. Put them in your diary if interested.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: will be welcoming back the fantastic saxophonist Simon Spillet and his Quartet. With John Horler on the piano, Dave Green on bass and Pete Beament on the drums. This will be happening on Thursday 9th November at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm. Tickets available from Judges at £8 or £10 on the door. Enquiries on 01580880274.

Robertsbridge and District Archaeological Society: will be holding the next meeting on Friday 10th November at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. The topic of the talk this month is `Shepherds of the South Downs` by Ian Everest.

Robertsbridge Youth Theatre: is holding Drama Classes at the Youth Centre on Saturday mornings. It will be run by David Llewellyn Child and is open to ages 11yrs – 21yrs and will be educational and fun. If you have children or are interested in attending you can find more information on englishstageevents.com or you can email David on david@englishstageevents.com This is starting on Saturday 11th November.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is now on count down to the biggest event in the Village Diary. There is still a need for volunteers to marshal and also for collectors on the night. If you would like to help in any way please contact Sandie at the Floral Boutique and she will put you in the right direction for whom to contact. You can also find a Facebook page for the bonfire society and make a contact there. Just a couple of notices that we have to alert you to each year and it is about parking on the route. Please be aware that the procession route needs to be clear of vehicles as it is dangerous for all concerned and no responsibility will be taken for any damage caused. This year also at the request of the railway, there will be no parking at the Station Car Park from 7am – 10pm. If you are taking a trip on the train please find alternative parking and not on the Station Road. Many thanks in advance, and I will be reminding you all of this until 18th as it is something new for us all.

Robertsbridge Club: will be open on Bonfire Night but will only be taking cash over the tills so please make sure you are prepared if you wish to use the Club.

The Guy Competition is taking place again this year with the Prize of £20 up for grabs. Time to look through the cupboards, beg for old clothes to make a spectacular Guy. The Guy can be dropped off up until 1pm on November 18th as judging will take place at 2pm. If you want to take your Guy home please make sure you pick him up before 3pm or else the Bonfire will be his place of rest. Make sure if you submit a Guy you’re your name and contact details are secured on his /her person (just incase you win).

This weekend is also Guy Fawkes Night, if you are attending an event please stay safe, make sure your animals are secure and if you are holding an event and have neighbours with animals just out of politeness let them know so they can keep their animals safe.

Looking ahead to Christmas: if you would like to buy a Calender of Lynettes Paintings as has been on sale in past years the new version is now available from Belle Flowers. All scenes are from around our village with some new ones in the line up for this season.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club opened their Friday night season with a match at Mountfield Club and were rewarded winning the singles 5-2 and all the doubles 2-0. There were single wins for Luke Hardy, Gary Honeysett, Guy Ballard, Kevin Dixon and Pete Giles while Kevin/Luke won the Mens Pairs, Debbie Brooks/Guy won the Mixed Pairs and Nicola Breslin/Coral Giles won the Ladies Pairs with Nicola getting both doubles to win. There were 100+ scores for Luke[140 x 2, 139, 100 x 2], Gary[140], Guy[125, 120, 100], Coral[113] and Kevin[100]. We lost pushpenny 3-2 with victories for Dave Fortsch and Coral Giles. Tonight we are at home against Beauport Caravan Park 8p.m.

Beauport Caravan Park were our opponents at Robertsbridge Club last week with a 5-2 victory for our singles players. On target for The Bridge were David Goodsell, Coral Giles, Guy Ballard, Kevin Dixon and Luke Hardy while we won all the Pairs matches 2-0 with Kevin/Luke winning the Mens, Debbie Brooks/Guy the Mixed and Nicola Breslin/Coral the Ladies. There were 100 + score for Coral[124], Guy[117, 100 x 2], Kevin[110, 100] and Luke[ 103 checkout. 100 x 3]. We won pushpenny 4-1 with wins for Ted Goldfinch, Coral Giles, David Goodsell and Dave Fortsch with ‘goldwatches’ for Alan Apps[2], Ted and Coral 1 apiece.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United F.C. could not produce the form from previous wins two weeks ago with the 1st team losing at Ore Athletic and the 2nd team squandering a two goal lead to draw. The Bridge 1st team played at Ore Athletic in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division and were caught out after 10 minutes when a long kick by the home keeper was not dealt with by the Bridge defence and the forward lobbed the ball into the net and five minutes later the home striker was clear again only to fire over the bar. The Bridge levelled on 25 minutes when good work by Guy Ballard found Connor Benton-Powell to find the net but poor defending 5 minutes later saw the hosts go into the break 2-1 in front. A mistake by Bridge keeper Grant Lewis saw the hosts increase their lead on 55 minutes and they could have gone 4-1 in front if their strikers header had not hit the bar. Jimmy Gatcum tried to inspire The Bridge with a man of the match performance but there was no fire power in the Bridge and the game finished 3-1 to the hosts. The 2nd team hosted Wittersham II in Division 5 and controlled the match from the start but had to wait until the 25th minutes for a break through when Bradley Lyne scored from an acute angle but missed chances saw The Bridge end the half 1-0. The second period saw Dan Goodsell fire over the bar 1 minutes after the re-start and then 2 minutes later Lyne ran through the visitors defence only to see his shot go past the post and then 4 minutes later defender Karl Gladwin ran through the Wittersham defence but his shot went wide. The Bridge were in control and their reward came on the hour mark when Jason Marsh took advantage of poor defending to increase the lead but a minute of madness in the Bridge defence allowed Wittersham to score in the 76th and 77th minute but the Bridge should have won all three points if substitute Michael Morgan had not missed from 3 yards after good work from Goodsell. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Sidley United while the 2nd team are away to A.F.C.Hollington at Bexhill Road with both matches K.O. 3p.m.

Both Robertsbridge United F.C. teams won last week with neither side conceding a goal. The 1st team hosted Sidley United in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division and opened the scoring after just 5 minutes when a cross from Guy Ballard was met by Chris Phillips who slotted the ball home and 5 minutes later The Bridge should have doubled their lead when a 25 yard free kick from Jethro Warren was tipped over by the visiting keeper. The second period saw the visiting keeper in action again after 65 minutes when another Warren free kick was met by Ballard whose header was tipped over the bar. The Bridge defence was solid and did not allow the visitors many clear chances with man of the match Ben Hardy solid in defence as The Bridge held on for all three points. The 2nd team travelled to A.F.C.Hollington in Division 5 and dominated the game from the start but could not score until the 39th minute when Rob Cauvain broke free to score and on the stroke of half time Jordan Gray gave The Bridge a 2-0 half time lead. In the second half Cauvain got his second after 61 minutes and then substitute Jason Marsh completed the wrought with goals in the 75th and 87th minute to give The Bridge a comfortable win to stay third. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Rye Town while the 2nd team travel to leaders Hampden Park with both matches K.O. 2p.m.