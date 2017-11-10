Robertsbridge Archaeological Society: will be holding its meeting tonight Friday 10th November at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. The talk this month will be given by Ian Everest and is “Shepherds of the South Downs”.

St Mary’s Church Salehurst: will be holding Holy Communion this Sunday November 12th at the Mission Room at 9am. There will be Breakfast Church in Hurst Green and if you need a lift then please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

The Remembrance Service will take place at Salehurst starting at 10.50am.

Please remember that there is a service at the Memorial at 12 so if you are driving through the village please be respectful and either drive slow or turn your engine off if the service is taking place. Each year for the last few years there have been impatient drivers revving and reversing and making a noise, it is only a few minutes.

Saturday 18th November: is when St Mary’s will be holding the next Breakfast at the Salehurst Halt. This starts at 8.30am and will finish around 10am. It is a very informal morning and there will be local resident Ed Griffin talking about the work of the British Council. Everyone is very welcome to attend. For more information please contact Angela on 880307.

The following week Saturday 25th November will be St Mary’s Christmas Fair. This is from 10am – 1pm with a visit from Father Christmas. There will be many stalls with a large variety of goodies on sale. If you have anything you would like to donate please contact Elspeth Howell on 880361.

Robertsbridge Youth Theatre: is opening its doors tomorrow Saturday 11th November at Robertsbridge Youth Centre. Fun and educational for 11yrs – 21 yrs. For information please contact david@englishstageevents.com

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: has reached the time when all jobs for the amazing event are up and running.

Firstly the route is Station Road, Heathfield Gardens, High Street, The Clappers, if you normally park on these roads could you please, for your safety and the Bonfire Societies, find alternative parking on November 18th. The Road Closure is from 6pm – 10pm. The closure is from the roundabout into the village, the top of Heathfield Gardens (access still to Bishops Lane) and above the railway crossing.

The Station Car Park will be coned off from 7am in the morning at the request of the railway.

I know that last weekend being the 5th there were many displays around the village that were upsetting for some people. I am giving advance warning that at 7am on Saturday 18th November there will be an enormous bang go off which tells us all that the Bonfire Society are on site at the Recreation Ground. There will be unusual activity going on around the village all day. The Floral Boutique is sponsoring the Guy Competition and if you would like to enter a Guy please make sure that it is at the Recreation Ground by 1pm.

Animals need to be kept away from the football field area, as the firework display will be set up during the day. Also please keep your animals safe in the evening, as it could be very frightening for them.

If you would like to help on the night by either collecting or marshalling please go to the Robertsbridge Bonfire Society page on Face book or contact Sandie at the Floral Boutique.

Robertsbridge Scouts: will be holding the Prize Bingo Night on Friday 24th November at Robertsbridge Hall. This starts at 7pm and is always a very popular evening. There will be refreshments available during the evening. Also a raffle will take place and lots of prizes to be won on the Bingo.

A fun evening out for all the family.

Christmas Trees: for the streets this year will be put up on Saturday 25th November. If you require a tree or a bracket for your property please contact Stephen Hardy on Stephen@stephenhardy.org.uk or by ringing 881309.

The Concert of Remembrance: took place at St Mary’s Church Salehurst on Sunday 5th November. This was a very touching and thought provoking concert with music, singing, poetry and prose.

Thanks to Paul and Katy Bielecki and Martine, and to everyone that performed in any way to make the evening a success. Just under £600.00 was raised to divide between the Royal British Legion and St Mary’s. Well done to you all.

DARTS: Our cup match against Beauport Caravan Park was postponed last week because of Mountfield Club not being available and tonight’s match at The Millers Arms has been postponed due to a lack of players.

FOOTBALL: Injuries and work commitments meant that Robertsbridge United fielded two weaker teams last week however the players that came into the sides performed well. The 1st team hosted unbeaten Rye Town in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division and took the lead after 10 minutes when excellent work by Paul Barnes saw his cross met by Austin Galea whose shot hit the bar but defender Ben Hardy was on hand to score. It took the visitors just 5 minutes to level when there forward beat the offside trap to score to level the scores at the break. On the hour mark The Bridge went in front again when a Phil Green corner was not dealt with by the visiting keeper and Justin Mewett volleyed the ball home while the next 20 minutes saw both sides battle it out in midfield with man of the match Will Barden out-standing for The Bridge. Rye pushed hard for the equaliser and they were rewarded on 80 minutes when they striker scored to keep their unbeaten record intact. The 2nd team had a tough away trip to Eastbourne to play unbeaten Hampden Park with a very young side and were over-run in the first period with the hosts going into the break with a 3 goal lead however the second period saw The Bridge battle hard with Neil Gofton earning the man of the match award but The Park scored one more goal to earn a 4-0 win and stay second in Division 5. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Hawkhurst United K.O. 2p.m. while the 2nd team host Icklesham Casuals II in the 1st Round of the Hastings F.A. Lower Divisions up K.O. 1.30p.m.