Robertsbridge Film Night: this month is tonight 17th November at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. Doors will be open from 7pm to buy your snacks and get settled in. The film showing tonight is “The Light Between Oceans”. This is a sweeping romantic epic set in Western Australia and has a Cert 12. The stars of the film are Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Rachel Weisz.

The date for next month is December 15th and will be the Viceroys House with Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Thompson and Michael Gambon. Any suggestions are welcome for January.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is eventually holding its Bonfire Celebrations tomorrow Saturday 18th November.

The morning starts at 7am with a big bang from the wake up maroon.

During the day there is much activity taking place to get the event up and running, please if you get stuck behind a trailer, or have to wait at the entrance to the recreation ground please try and be patient as the jobs being done are essential to a good night.

The Floral Boutique sponsors the Guy Competition and you can win £20 for the best Guy. Make sure you have your exhibit at the Recreation Ground by 1pm for judging at 2pm. If you would like to take your Guy home please make sure he has gone by 3pm or else he will be on the Bonfire in the evening.

Parking along the route from Heathfield Gardens, High Street, The Clappers, Station Road is not recommended and it is hoped that everyone will find alternative parking as the road closure goes into place at 6pm – 10pm. The back road through Bishops Lane will still be open to allow movement around the village.

When the event is taking place please adhere to information given by the marshals. They are all volunteers and are there for everyone’s safety, without them the event cannot take place.

There will be collectors with official RBS buckets, which are yellow. Please give generously as this money goes back to the groups in the village that do a great deal for our community. This is a free event so if every one gave at least £1 the groups in the village would gain a great deal.

Regarding the procession, please do not try and get into the procession unless you are a fully paid up society member as you will be asked to leave. If you see a spent torch please do not pick up as there will be torch carts doing that at the back of procession. Please keep young children away from the kerb side, especially in buggies as bits do fly from torches at times and from the Chinese crackers. Before you go to the event please make sure all animals and pets are secured and may be leave a radio or TV on for them.

There will be First Aiders in the procession and at the Recreation Ground, if you need first aid please contact a marshal who will radio for assistance.

There are only Bonfire Societies allowed on the field and the members of the public can watch from along the Bridges. Please move along so everyone can get a view. This is the biggest event of the year in our village so please help make it a great night by being sensible and safe and enjoying all that is on offer.

If you would like to collect you can pick up a collecting bucket from Robertsbridge Club from 6pm tomorrow evening. If you feel you would like to help with marshalling please attend the briefing meeting tonight at Robertsbridge Club at 8pm.

If you would like to go into the club tomorrow evening please be aware that it is cash only and no cards or tabs will be accepted. If you would like to get into the club as a guest you need to go and request a guest band and pay for it before the evening. The Flying Teapots will be performing after the main event.

For any more information please look at the Robertsbridge Bonfire page on face book or if in the village ask at the Floral Boutique or at the gate to the recreation ground during the day as it will be manned all day.

Please stay safe and have a great time, this is 27 years and things only get better.

St Mary’s Salehurst: is starting with Holy Communion on Sunday 19th at 9am in the Mission Room.

At 11am in Salehurst there will be a Remembrance Service. The children’s club will be on this week for all primary aged children and they meet in the vestry just before the service.

At Holy Trinity in the afternoon there is an All Age afternoon service at 4pm. If you need a lift to this please ring Rev. Annette on 880282.

Next weekend is the St Mary’s Christmas Fair on Saturday 25th from 10am – 1pm. Elspeth Howell is accepting and donations that you would like to give, you can contact her on 880361.

On Sunday 26th November there will be a late service “Sacred Space” starting at 6.30pm. The evening will be by candlelight and will be an opportunity to sit quietly with music and readings to help focus the mind.

A warning to any dog walkers: that go to any of our local woodlands around the area. On Sunday one of our local women had taken her dog out in the woods for around 10 minutes and when she got back to her car the window had been smashed and her handbag stolen. The bag was hidden but had been found and was gone. A warning not to leave any valuables in your car, as there are many incidents of theft taking place all the time now. It was very lucky that this lady didn’t get into any harm and it was material things stolen. But it is sentimental items; bank items all the every day-to-day things that cause so many problems when they end up in the wrong hands.

Another scam to be aware of: in the Rother District Area, is bogus Kier workers. They are knocking on doors after the brown bin collections telling the residents they need to pay, as the bins were too heavy. This is not the case and if anyone comes to your door demanding additional money, even if they have high Vis tabards on, do not give them m money. Instead phone the police.

Finally another theft: was from the Village Store in Station Road last week. Someone stole the Poppy Collecting box from the counter. It is the hands of the police but it is with great sadness that I have written these last 3 items. I know times are tough for everyone but this sort of behaviour is getting to be the norm instead of the exception. Keep your wits about you at all times and keep safe.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United F.C’s 1st team travelled to Hawkhurst United for their local derby in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division match and dominated the first half but poor finishing let them down but The Bridge should have opened the scoring after 25 minutes when Curtis Coombes was fouled in the box but Jethro Warren’ spot kick hit the crossbar and from that Hawkhurst were inspired and 5 minutes later were in front with their only shot in the half went in off the post. The Bridge piled on the pressure and were rewarded when man of the match Phil Green slotted home on the run after 40 minutes and 2 minutes later an excellent cross from Green found Coombes who slotted home neatly at the near post for a half time lead. The second period started like the first with The Bridge having all the play until 10 minutes from the end when the hosts winger pulled the ball back for the forward to equalise and right on the stroke of full time the hosts repeated the play and snatched all three points in a game that The Bridge should have not lost. The 2nd team hosted Division 5 team Icklesham Casuals II in the 1st Round of the Hastings F.A. Lower Divisions Cup and in an excellent first half of football The Bridge were leading 3-1 with goals from Jason Marsh after 8 minutes, Dan Goodsell on 19 minutes and Marsh again after 44 minutes but The Casuals hit back in the second period reducing the arrears to one goal but The Bridge held on to progress into the 2nd Round. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Division 1 side Herstmonceux in the 2nd Round of the Premier Travel Challenge Cup K.O. 1.30p.m. while the 2nd team are without a match.