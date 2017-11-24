Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: have done it again. What a great night last Saturday for our village. The weather was not great, especially for those working all day to put on such a fantastic event. The village came alive after dark, the streets were lined with spectators and what a spectacle they were given. The view from the High Street along Station Road was awe-inspiring; the procession filled the whole of the area with many societies and flaming torches. The effigy is becoming a talking point of the Bonfire family, as were the fire works. The smoke did hamper the display but not as bad as it has in earlier years. Fantastic all round. Many thanks to the Bonfire Society for the hard work that is put in each year to give our village this splendid evening. Many thanks also to Robertsbridge Club for allowing the Society to use it as their head quarters and supporting the Society all year. Thanks to the volunteers that come out and marshal; and collect, to everyone that is involved in making such a great night able to continue. I will give the total of the collection next week; hopefully it will be a good one.

If anyone lost a ring at Robertsbridge Club on Saturday, I have it in my possession so please contact me.

Next Bonfire fundraiser is the Christmas Draw and tickets are now available from the Floral Boutique.

Robertsbridge Scouts: are holding the Prize Bingo tonight Friday 24th November at Robertsbridge Hall with eyes down at 7pm. Fun for all ages with raffle and refreshments available during the evening.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be starting this Sunday 26th November with a 9am service of Holy Communion at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. If you require a lift please contact Rev Annette on 880282.

Then at Salehurst at 11am there will be Holy Communion, with a Sacred Space Service later at 6.30pm. This is an opportunity to sit quietly by candlelight with music and readings.

Tomorrow Saturday 25th November will be St Mary’s Christmas Fair at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 1pm. You will be able to buy pressies, cards and much more, there is even to be a Santa’s Grotto.

Saturday 2nd December there will be an Advent Prayer Day at St Mary’s between 10am – 4pm. You are welcome to pop in for private prayer or take part in the guided meditation between 2pm – 2.30pm.

Robertsbridge Community College: will be holding a Christmas Fair on Saturday 9th December between 11am – 3pm. Stalls will cost £15 if you need a table, £10 if you bring your own table. To book or for more information please contact Hanna Stedman on 01580 830200 or hstedman@robertsbridge.org.uk

Robertsbridge Community Association: are holding a trip to Windsor on Monday 4th December. For availability or information please contact Anne on 880457.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United 1st team had a tricky Premier Travel Challenge Cup 2nd Round match away to Division 1 side Herstmonceux and The Bridge took the lead after 10 minutes when a thundering header from Jethro Warren found Curtis Coombes who finished neatly but the rest of the half saw both sides fail to produce the finishing touch. The Bridge doubled their lead on 50 minutes with a 20 yard screamer from Neil Gofton and then a half hour of play saw both sides squander chances until the hosts centre forward found himself all alone to head home on 80 minutes but the Bridge secured a 3rd round place just before the final whistle when substitute Austin Galea volleyed home. Man of the match was awarded to Connor Benton-Powell for his hard work in midfield. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Crowhurst in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division K.O. 2p.m while the 2nd team travel to Division 2 Mayfield in the 2nd Round of the British Gypsum sponsored Robertrsbridge Charity Junior Cup match K.O. 1.30p.m.