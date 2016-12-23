Nursery School: The nursery School has a new member of staff, Louise, who is settling in well into the nursery. They are still advertising for another member of staff. Please get in touch with Jan Little, the nursery manager.

Pavilion hire: If anyone would like to hire the renovated Sandhurst sports ground pavilion, contact parish clerk Lisa on 01580 850295. The pavilion is available to hire for small parties and events.

Waste collection: The waste and recycling collections for the village over Christmas will be normal but containers need to be at the edge of the property by 7am.

Mobile Library. For dates and times of the mobile library at Tanyard phone the parish clerk, Lisa, on 01580 850295.

Buses: The 349 service in the village will not run on 25/26/27th of December nor January 1 & 2. Normal service will be resumed on January 3.

