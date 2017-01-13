Baptist Church: at a recent special members meeting of Sandhurst Baptist Church, church secretary Chris Knott was unanimously elected as the first ever elder of the church. Chris has served in many ways in the church. The service on January 15 is morning worship at 10:30 AM. The pastor Ken will take the service at 7PM on January 17. A deacons meeting will take place at 7:30 PM. From 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM soccer school takes place (term time only) at Sandhurst playing fields. The church phone number is (01580) 850715.

Quiz: the Conservative Association quiz will take place on January 28 at 7:30 PM in the old school.

Village diary: you can still put events in the village diary. This is at The Farm Shop which is open Monday to Saturday 8:30 AM to 6 PM (01580) 850890 and you can check that events do not clash with anyone else.

Cafe: the church has a drop-in cafe with a toddler group every Wednesday (in term time). If you want more information contact the reverent David Commander, rector, St Nicholas Church. Phone (01580) 250658.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.