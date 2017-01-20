Cathedral choir: the choristers of Canterbury Cathedral are to have a concert at 7 PM in St Nicholas Church on Saturday, February 4. Tickets are £12 each, including refreshments. Tickets available from (01580) 850281 or (01580) 850278.

Church services: services at the Baptist Church on January 22 are morning worship at 10:30 AM, Chris Knott, the first ever Elder of the church, will take the service and at 1 PM a soup/sweet lunch will take place. There is no evening meeting on February 2. The church coffee morning takes place at 10:45 AM. All are welcome.

Medical practice: many in the village go to the Northridge medical practice in Hawkhurst and the patient participation group AGM will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 7 PM at Bowles Lodge, All Saints Road, Hawkhurst. Everyone is welcome and there will be a speaker from a health care charity. There will be a vote for the present committee to be re-elected for new members put their names forward. Refreshments will be served.

