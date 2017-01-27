Friendship Club: The Friendship Club do not meet in January, so the next meeting is on February 3 i the Old School Hall at 2.30pm. This is the AGM followed by St Lawrence Hand Bell Ringers. New members are always welcome. For more information call Rosie on 01580 850433.

Services: The services at the Baptist Church are on January 29. Morning Worship at 10.30am and Evening meetings at 7pm. On February 2 a coffee morning takes place at the church at 10.45am.

Canterbury Choir: The choristers of Canterbury cathedral invite everyone to a concert at 7pm in St Nicholas’ Church on Saturday February 4. Tickets are £12 each, including refreshments. For tickets call 01580 850278.

Playgroup: The Little Rainbow parent, baby and toddler playgroup meets at Sandhurst baptist Church Hall every Friday at 10.30am until 12pm for tea, coffee, snacks, music, crafts and more. For more call 09789 900891.

