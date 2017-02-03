Runners: Rebecca Kerry (Becky), from the village, is a member of Hastings Runners and took part in the toughest running challenge of her life in Hampshire with Maria Kibblewhite, from the village. Both Rebecca and Maria’s time was 2.22.

Fly-tipping: It is such a shame to see the increase of fly-tipping in Silverden Lane. If anyone sees anything suspicious do not confront them but try and get a registration number and, if possible, details of the van or lorry concerned. Give the details to the police and let us try to stop this very anti-social behaviour.

Minimarket: The mini-market for the St Nicholas Church tower appeal raised £1,123.23. Thank you to everyone who supported this.

Church Services: The services at the Baptist Church on Sunday February 5 are morning worship and communion at 10.30am and an evening meeting at 7pm. The Purpose Plate Lunch will take place on February 14. Voluntary donations and booking is needed. Call Terry on 01580 762200.

Exhibition: An Exhibition of paintings and drawings by Sean-Louis Farmer will take place on February 3 from 6.30pm - 8.30pm at The Old School Hall, Back Road, Sandhurst. Do go and see this local artist’s work. For further information call 01580 851092 or 07942 895426.

