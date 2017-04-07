Hastings half marathon: it was good to hear that the village had two take part in the Hastings half marathon. Maria Kibblewhite with a finish time of one hour 55 minutes and 22 seconds and Rebecca Kerry with a finish time of one hour 59 minutes and one second. Both Maria and Rebecca part of the Hastings Runners.

Bus services: some of the village go to Hawkhurst on a Sunday to catch the Arriva 5 bus service to Maidstone but this will now terminate at Cranbrook. The decision made was made because the number of passengers using the bus was not sufficient for the bus to continue to Hawkhurst.

Friendship Club: new members are always welcome to the friendship club. Subscription is £12 per year which includes monthly tea. The club has two coach outings each year for more information contact Rosie on (01580) 850433. The club meets on the first Friday of the month

