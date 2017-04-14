Open Gardens: There must be some gardens in the village that could open to the public for Demelza’s Blooming Good Garden Scheme. Demelza supports some 650 families across Kent, East Sussex, South East London. For more information call the fund-raising team on 01795 845288.

Sunday School: St Nicholas Church has re-introduced a Sunday school on the fourth Sunday of the month in the 10 O’clock service.

Shop local: Johnson of Sandhurst is a general store with fresh local produce and ins tore bakery. Telephone orders are welcome, lottery and lots more. The Post Office is in the store. Opening hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am - 1pm and 2pm - 5.30pm. Wednesday 9a,m - 1pm - 5pm. and Saturday 9am - 1pm. Closed on Sunday.

Horticultural society: The Horticultural Society meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 8pm in thew Old School. At the last meeting the society had a talk by Philip Johnson on sweet peas - how to grow and show them. For more information on the society call Margaret Woodcock on 01580 851 006.

