Village diary: the Sandhurst village diary has been revived. To make an entry please call in to the Mission Church on the Back Road. The diary is kept in the hallway on the wooden literature rack.

Mobile Library: the mobile library will be at the Tanyard on Friday, April 21 from 10:40 AM to 11 AM.

Friendship Club: at the May meeting the friendship club is to go to Chartwell by coach for a tour of the house and lunch. £12.50 the National Trust members and £25.50 for non-National Trust members. Non-friendship club members are welcome. For more information please contact Rosie on (01580) 850433.

Concert: a concert by Wealden Consort in conjunction with the Dutch choir DDK is at St Nicholas’s Church, Sandhurst, at 7:30 PM on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are £12 each including refreshments and are available from (01580) 850251 or (01580) 850278.

County council elections: the local county council elections will be held on May 4 this year and the polling station will be the Old School on Back Road in Sandhurst and voting hours are 7 AM to 10 PM.

