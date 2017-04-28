Dog Show: If anyone is interested in the proposed dog show in the village later in the summer please contact either the parish news or Barbara Simmons on 01580 850314.

Sandhurst Pavilion: The grand opening of the Sandhurst Pavilion but please take care as their is a lot of dog mess around. The opening will be on May 13 at 11am.

Refuse Lorry: The Civic Amenity Refuse Lorry will be in Sandhurst for garden waste only at the following places and times on March 18. Lomas Lane 8 - 8.25am, Ringle Green 8.30 - 9am, Back Road 9.05 - 9.35, Tanyard 9.40 - 10.20am, Sandhurst Close 10.25 - 11am.

Football Club: The football club had a big fixture on April 18 as Sandhurst took on Magham Down in the Hastings District FA Lower Division Cup at the Pilot Field and, good news, Sandhurst won 1-0. So we now will have to have a place in the village for the cup!

