Annual parish meeting: Sandhurst Annual Parish meeting is on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 PM in the old school, Sandhurst. All welcome.

Outdoor theatre: the outdoor theatre will be on Sandhurst playing fields on July 19 7:30 PM and the play will be The Commercial Traveller. As usual tickets go on sale this month. Phone Shirley Wiggs for tickets and more information on (01580) 850108.

Village diary: the Sandhurst village diary is being revived so that where possible clashing events can be avoided. The diary will be in the hallway of the mission church to make an entry or to check the diary.

Sunday school: Sunday school started at St Nicholas’s Church on March 26 and will continue every fourth Sunday every month. Please bring your child or grandchildren along to enjoy the service and join in yourself.

Choir concert: the Wealden Consort and visiting Dutch choir are giving a concert in aid of St Nicholas’s Church Sandhurst at 7:30 PM on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are £12 each and available from Bob Houlden on (01580) 850278.

Football: football for boys and girls aged 7 to 16 juniors and seniors takes place on Sandhurst playing Fields every Saturday from 930 to 11:30 AM. £2 per session. Shin pads are required. For more information phone (07837) 577884 or (01580) 850446. It’s run by Sandhurst Baptist Church and there is a Bible talk.

