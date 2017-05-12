Church: A service for Jill Weatherley, formerly joint proprietor of the Sandhurst Service will be held at St Nicholas Church on May 15th. Family flowers only, but donations to Cancer Research UK via Arthur Towner, St Leonards, TN37 6NH.

Rogation Service: A special church service takes place on May 21, Rogation Sunday. The 10’Clock service is being held outdoors in the Beacon Field opposite St Nicholas Church.

Refuse lorry: Refuse Lorry: The Civic Amenity Refuse Lorry will be in Sandhurst for garden waste only at the following places and times on March 18. Lomas Lane 8 - 8.25am, Ringle Green 8.30 - 9am, Back Road 9.05 - 9.35, Tanyard 9.40 - 10.20am, Sandhurst Close 10.25 - 11am.

Mobile Library: The library will be at Tanyard on May 19 from 10.20 to 10.50am.

Lilies: The church would like to thank all those who donated towards the Easter Lilies. The contributions made it possible to have 50 white or yellow lilies in ST Nicholas and the Mission Church.

Service: the services at the village Baptist Church are morning service on May 14 at 10.30am. The paster Ken will take the service and the evening meeting at 7pm. On May 16th there’s a Deacons Meeting at the church at 7.30pm.

