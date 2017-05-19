Church services: events and services at the Baptist Church for Sunday, May 21 are morning worship at 10:30 AM. Chris Knott the elder and secretary of the church will take the service and at 7 PM an evening meeting will take place at the church. The phone number is (01580) 850715. Little Rainbows Mother and Toddler Group takes place at the church from 10:30 AM to midday during school terms only every Friday. The St Nicholas Church Anglican services on May 21 are 8 AM Holy Communion. The rector will take the service and at 10 AM for morning worship Lynn Hayes will take the service. On a Tuesday morning at 10 AM Holy Communion takes place at the Mission Church.

Mission church cafe: a drop-in cafe during term time takes place every Wednesday in the Mission Church. Toddlers are welcome if you want any more information on this contact David on (01580) 240658.

Parish Council annual meeting: it was a full hall for Sandhurst’s parish council annual parish meeting on May 9. Sandhurst has a very good council which works for the village but it was sad that the PSO for Sandhurst, Rob Spicer, is to take his retirement pension in November - this was his last annual parish meeting.

